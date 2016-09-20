You don't need to be an expert to pair wine with food

With the month of September being the major month of harvest for most agricultural crops in North America, including wine grapes, the combination of wine and food are a natural match.

While culinary and wine experts have published many good books and articles about which wine goes with which food, the truth for me is, if you enjoy both the dish you are eating and the wine you are drinking, the task is a non-issue.

This was made apparent to me on a recent Viking cruise across Europe, visiting four countries. We were given the choice of either malbec from Argentina or a French chardonnay to go along with the evening meal. With our farewell dinner, an exception was made; we had wines from Austria — a gruner veltliner and a blauer zweigelt, both from Winery Morwald, Wagram, Austria.

Just about everyone on the cruise boat loved the wines, and I heard no one complain about a mismatching of the food being served with the wine selections.

These wines were covered along with the meals on board in the booking price, so repeat glasses of wine were consumed at each sitting with no discouragement from the servers. Red wine was preferred with the main course, which usually had beef or lamb as the base; the white wine option was often chosen with the appetizers and dessert selections.

A couple of vegetarians — one couple being vegans — found sauvignon blanc and a dry German riesling (one could order other wines not included in the booking price) to be a satisfactory match.

Generally, white wine goes with the basic fish and chicken dishes, depending on how they are prepared. Whites like chardonnay, Chablis, viognier and sauvignon blanc will pair up well.

If you have a favorite light red like Dornfelder, which is sweet but not too sweet, I can attest to it going well with German food, especially Wiener schnitzel, which was one of the meals served on the cruise through Germany. It can be enjoyed slightly chilled or at typical red wine room temperatures. If you absolutely don't like red sweet wines at all, there is a dry version of it as well.

Another wine that goes well with most dishes is from the Bordeaux region. Beaujolais, specifically gamay, is the "disloyal grape" that the Duke of Burgundy, Philip the Bold, banned from being grown in 1395 due to its proclivity for high production and low quality, the very opposite of reality, according to "Terroir and Other Myths of Winegrowing." After the ban was successfully enforced, the region fell into a prolonged economic recession, further compounded by the arrival of the Black Plague.

Another wine we tasted on the cruise was a Dr. Loosen's off-dry riesling with its fruity character. It went well with some of the spicier food we had, cutting nicely right through it all, leaving the mouth pleasantly refreshed.

As the last of the garden produce is harvested, prepare a "garden meal" with the late sweet corn, tomatoes, potatoes, beans and whatever else with a wine of your liking. Combining two pleasant tastes in one sitting is the way to start pairing wine with food.

Ron Smith, a retired NDSU Extension horticulturist, writes weekly about his love of wine and its history. Readers can reach him at tuftruck1@gmail.com.