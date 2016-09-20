House call grooming could be less stressful for cat

Cat grooming, by owners or professionals, is important to prevent serious matting of fur. Pixabay / Special to The Forum

Dear Dr. Fox: I read your suggestions regarding a matted cat whose human is concerned about dropping her off at a salon.

I am a house call cat groomer in New York. There aren't many house call cat groomers, or cat groomers in general, but most of my clients are people who don't feel comfortable leaving their pets at a salon. House call is a great choice for concerned owners.

A "perk" of house call cat grooming is that some owners learn enough during the grooming session to be able to groom their own cats! Educating owners is part of being a house call cat groomer.—L.S., New York City

Dear L.S.: Many cat owners will appreciate your letter and the need for in-home cat grooming services. This may be an incentive for other experienced groomers to offer house visits rather than having cats come to them, which can be very stressful for some cats, while others cannot even be put into a carrier without prior habituation.

Either way, there is no excuse for cats becoming so matted from lack of regular grooming that they must be sedated and carefully clipped at a veterinary hospital. This causes extreme stress and expenses that could be avoided by routine, effective grooming by the owners or professionals such as yourself.

Dear Dr. Fox: Regarding your recent column on stopping tail docking and ear cropping by placing all the blame on the American Kennel Club, I think you are making a big mistake.

In the United States, the breed standards are owned and controlled by each parent club. Only the parent club can make changes to the standard. In the United Kingdom, things are totally different: The Kennel Club owns all of the standards and may change them at its will.

Parent clubs may make changes to their standards at the most every five years. Some of the clubs in the U.S. have made cropping and docking an option rather than a requirement.—D.E., Fenton, Mo.

Dear D.E.: I appreciate your emphasis that it is up to the various breed clubs to change their standards concerning this important animal welfare and rights issue. But the resistance is all part of the cultish power of thoughtless manipulation and control of animals' lives, which is a pervasive problem in other arenas of animal exploitation and abuse.

Certainly, the AKC and its judges should be more proactive and facilitate a more humane and enlightened breeder constituency. It should at least begin to openly discuss changing those breed standards that involve medically unwarranted surgeries, which amount to mutilation, along with extreme physical traits of hereditary origin that can compromise dogs' quality of life.

