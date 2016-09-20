The New Direction is a busy concert venue in downtown Fargo that will be hosting its last concert Saturday, Sept. 24. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Jack Stenerson is a co-founder of The New Direction concert venue that will be closing in downtown Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Overstuffed chairs video games take up a corner of one of the rooms at The New Direction concert venue that will be closing in downtown Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Comeback Kid performs April 30, 2016, at The New Direction in downtown Fargo. Kaytlin Dargen / Special to The Forum

Concert announcements posters line a wall of The New Direction concert venue that will be closing in downtown Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Balance and Composure performs April 4, 2015, at The New Direction in downtown Fargo. Kaytlin Dargen / Special to The Forum

FARGO—He didn't make money from it, but that was never the point of The New Direction.

Now, co-founder Jack Stenerson and the many locals who spent their nights watching bands here are just days away from the venue's final concert.

Fargo-Moorhead has no shortage of places that host shows, but none are quite like The New Direction, 14 Roberts St. It's a rare all-ages venue in a community full of 21-plus bars and clubs, and it's also affordable and small enough for up-and-coming acts.

It's in a dark, dirty basement that seeps water during heavy rain, Stenerson admits. But after hosting hundreds of shows since March 2011, it's become more than a concert hall.

"It's been a home," he said.

Despite the local love for the venue, its business model—which put all profits toward bills and new equipment—won't work anymore after a recent rent increase. The New Direction has no viable direction left, so it's having two final shows Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24.

Borrowed time

The New Direction, which took the former site of Red Raven Espresso Parlor after it moved, has been living on borrowed time for years.

Stenerson said the venue used to pay more for its lease, and he tried to make it work by renting out space in the back as artist studios. Some of the artists moved out, and Stenerson and other volunteers started pitching in their own money to stay afloat.

They almost closed in September 2013, he said, but were able to make it work when they got a rent reduction.

Back then, the building was purchased by a group of new owners that includes Tony Paul, and Stenerson said he and other New Direction volunteers asked for a better price. At first, they didn't get anywhere, but he said another tenant in the building left around the same time, and the landlord agreed to discount their rent.

"We all sat down together and decided if the rent gets raised ever again, we're just going to walk," he said.

That happened this year, and Stenerson said The New Direction's time has come to an end.

"They gave us three extra years because without them, we would've closed in 2013," he said. "I understand everything is getting more expensive downtown and I understand it's the best business move for them, but we're just kind of the victims of that."

Paul said he would've liked for the venue to stay, but "it just didn't work out." The basement will be split up, he said, with the building's upstairs tenants absorbing some of the space.

Next generation

Regular concertgoer and performer Vincent Tweten said he's often heard touring bands say just how unique The New Direction is. The volunteer-run venue is known nationally, he said, because many other cities don't have an all-ages place like it.

It's the kind of venue where Tweten said he knows he'll bump into old friends or make new ones. He isn't sure when Fargo might be able to have something like it again.

"In the meantime, I'd imagine there's going to be a rise in house shows or just wherever we can find the spot to put something together," he said. "Something like this is going to be really hard to come by, especially that will be affordable. But as long as people care, something like this will pop up again."

Stenerson, too, is optimistic that it won't be the end of the younger music scene. Fellow downtown venue The Aquarium already serves as a hub for 21-plus live shows, he said, but the city will lose its place for teens and younger adults.

Now that he's 26, he said it's getting harder to tap into high school bands—an important growth area for an all-ages venue, and one that could become bigger if younger people want it.

"What I'd like to happen is see a lot of younger kids start booking again, and have that high school band that I've never heard of and that I don't know how to hear of rent out the Red Raven or some other place and book their own show," he said.

That's how he did it when he first started booking shows 11 years ago. Stenerson's going to stay in town, and said he'll continue to book occasional shows here, but he knows his time at The New Direction was special. "It's been the coolest thing I've ever done in my life to be able to do this," he said.

If you go

What: The New Direction's final concerts

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24

Where: The New Direction, 14 Roberts St., Fargo

Cost: $5 per day at the door

Lineup: For Sept. 23, Tiny Moving Parts, Molly's Worst Enemy, Infinite Me, Unturned, Atrocities, High Hopes and Remember Me; Sept. 24, Life Won't Wait, Lost Cause, Swing Low, Raw Dog, Baltic to Boardwalk, Crab Legs and Spirit of Youth