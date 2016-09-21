Shrimp, garnished with Parmesan, and wood-fire steak are served with a side of beans. Eric Daeuber / Special to The Forum

Wood-fire ribs and chicken, served here with asparagus spears, make up the heart of Spitfire's menu. Eric Daeuber / Special to The Forum

WEST FARGO — The great steak-and-ribs restaurants of the past have gone the way of the California condor. There are a few left, and they're healthy enough, but they're just not what they used to be.

Spitfire Bar & Grill here has found a niche in beef, pork and chicken by emphasizing wood fire and smoke, and does a better-than-average job on both. Tables are set with enormous steak knives and loaves of soft bread to start, a tradition left over from the days of the dark-wood steakhouses. This is a hint that Spitfire is more than a family-style franchise eatery, the kind with booths and plastic menus.

The meat keeps the tradition up. Steaks are uniformly good, and the open kitchen advertises its ancestry. But side dishes struggle a little, and presentation shows a bit of hurry. That said, the heart of the menu, including steak and chicken, carries meals the distance.

Spitfire looks pretty basic and hasn't changed much over the years. That it seems perpetually busy suggests that it's popular, and being busy brings with it its share of challenges.

Service is generally good and begins attentively, but slows as the dinner hour goes along. It's a gradual process. We were seated soon after our buzzer called our name. Our server arrived in reasonable time, our food a little late, but not without apology. But, even before we were finished, forks still in our mouths, our bill was on the table with little ceremony and no commentary. There was no offer of coffee or dessert. Perhaps they don't have any. It just seemed as though we had better be on our way.

Presentation of our meals showed the same sense of hurry, with sides scattered a little, asparagus charred perhaps a bit too much — even for grilled vegetables — and a few dishes spilled a little in the rush from the kitchen.

All that said, flavors and preparation of chicken and steaks was extraordinary. Chicken, easily made bland, even when wood-fired, was smoky, free of excess char, moist and, as sad as it is to have to say this, tasted like chicken. The steak was done exactly to order, well above the threshold of quality for marbling, tenderness and uniformity even for steakhouses, and seasoned exactly to accentuate the natural flavor of well-managed fire-grilling.

Shrimp was tender and well-seasoned, if a bit overdone, and garnished with a Parmesan a bit too long away from the grating.

Sides like mashed potatoes and beans, places where things often go bad, compared well to higher-end experiences. Both were smooth, maintained their shapes and added the salt and sweetness that make this sort of substantial cuisine seem so very American.

Ribs, a little dry, were rubbed well and didn't need the side of sauce.

Barbecue is very personal, open to interpretation, subject to many variables, always expensive, and never pleases everyone. Spitfire has hit on a common denominator that clearly meets the criteria of many barbecue and wood-fired fans.

With a little less hurry and bit more care, the experience at Spitfire can rival old-fashioned steakhouses and, perhaps, see to the long-term survival of this very American cuisine in a culinary scene tending to the new-age, high-end diner.

Spitfire Bar & Grill

Address: 1660 13th Ave. E., West Fargo

Cuisine: American

Food: 2½ stars

Service: 2 stars

Ambiance: 2½ stars

Dining details

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Phone: (701) 478-8667

Reservations accepted: Call

Alcohol: Full bar

Credit cards accepted: Yes

Eric Daeuber is an instructor at Minnesota State Community and Technical College. Readers can reach him at food@daeuber.com.