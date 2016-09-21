7 reasons Blake Shelton might like it better in North Dakota

Blake Shelton will perform Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at the Fargodome. Special to The Forum

FARGO—Everyman country singer Blake Shelton is sure to bring a good time to the Fargodome this weekend.

The 40-year-old superstar is enormously popular, known for dozens of hit country singles as well as being a celebrity coach on NBC's "The Voice." His deep voice, tall stature and dreamy eyes probably don't hurt.

Shelton's often seen these days with girlfriend and former "Voice" colleague Gwen Stefani. She made an appearance at the singer's Sept. 16 concert in St. Paul to perform their duet "Go Ahead and Break My Heart."

He's an Oklahoma native who still lives down in the Sooner State, but The Forum has a hunch Shelton will feel right at home in North Dakota when he performs here Saturday, Sept. 24, with opener RaeLynn.

He likes hunting and drinking, and we have plenty of opportunities for both. And he's shown some love for North Dakota on "The Voice," at least through his picks of Hebron, N.D., native Gwen Sebastian in 2012 and Kindred, N.D., native Joseph "Blind Joe" Bommersbach in 2015.

So what else might Shelton like about the Peace Garden State?

Our drinks

Shelton loves to have a drink or three. His songs mention drinking—a lot—and he tweets about drinking his own brand of vodka, Smithworks.

Maybe he'd enjoy some of North Dakota's finest adult beverages. Who needs sangria when there's Fargo Brewing Co.'s Sodbuster Porter? Or he could try a 2Docks Vodka from Fargo's own Proof Artisan Distillery.

Our hunting

The country superstar enjoys hunting, and he even has the world's "crappiest tattoo" of deer tracks on his arm.

There are several good tattoo parlors in Fargo that could fix his woeful arm art, but he'd probably be more eager to get outdoors and take advantage of the bountiful hunting all around the Flickertail State.

Our 'sushi'

Shelton finally ventured outside his comfort zone earlier this year when he tried sushi for the first time with Jimmy Fallon. It made for a funny skit on Fallon's "Tonight Show," especially because it was clear the singer wasn't wild about raw fish.

Maybe he just needs to step it up with the North Dakota version of sushi, that Scandinavian delicacy known as lutefisk. The lye-soaked cod dish just might be the slimy kind of meal he needs to forget his sushi date.

Our coaches

Shelton is the winningest coach in "The Voice" history, leading four singers to the top over the past 10 seasons. There's a reason he gets away with constantly dissing Adam Levine.

He could learn some tips for a fifth "Voice" victory if he spent time with North Dakota State University's football coaches. The Bison are the only team at any NCAA football level to win five straight national championships, and Chris Klieman and company would surely have some advice now as the team works toward a sixth consecutive national title.

Our river

"Red River Blue" was Shelton's first No. 1 record on the Billboard 200 chart in 2011, giving him hits in "Honey Bee" and "God Gave Me You" and establishing the singer as one of the top acts in country music.

It's been five years now, so it's a good time to record a follow-up album. We even have some inspiration in our Red River of the North, which, unlike the Red River of the South in Oklahoma, is murky, muddy and usually not much to look at.

Might we suggest "Red River Brown" as an album title? Don't forget to include a song about catfishing, too.

Our holidays

Shelton likes Christmas, judging from his album "Cheers, It's Christmas" and NBC special "Blake Shelton's Not So Family Christmas" in 2012.

He also appeared in other holiday specials hosted by the likes of Michael Buble and Kelly Clarkson and made a cameo in 2005 TV movie "The Christmas Blessing."

If he doesn't have holiday plans yet, maybe he should spend some time at the Fargo Theatre—the downtown venue has a packed schedule of holiday concerts this year, including Scranton, N.D., native Kat Perkin's Nov. 30 show and a five-day run Dec. 14-18 by Fargo-founded vocal group The Blenders.

Our Carson

Shelton's a tall guy. You know who else happens to be 6-foot-5? A little someone named Carson Wentz.

He has a lot of football jerseys Shelton could borrow, and I'm sure the former Bison quarterback probably has some better threads now, too, since he's officially made it in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Plus, everything is flat. Really flat. Tall guys can take in the scenery here without any pesky hills or tall buildings getting in the way.

If you go

What: Blake Shelton concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Fargodome, 1800 University Drive N.

Tickets: $39.75 to $79.75 at the Fargodome box office, www.fargodome.com or by calling (855) 694-6367.