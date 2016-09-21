Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
INFORUM
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Wearable activity trackers may not boost weight loss
Maplewood Leaf Days set for two weekends
Wounded Willmar teen thought mall stabbing a joke at first, then chased after Adan
Tribal official urges respect in pipeline debate
Possible world record elk shot by Montana archer; location a secret
More Topics
accidents
corrections
crime
Government
education
Agriculture
sports
Headlines
Twins only get 3 hits in loss to Tigers
Metro high school volleyball roundups
Scoreboard
Metro high school soccer roundups
Captain Munnerlyn returns to home base in Carolina
More Topics
bison
cobbers
dragons
High school sports
Fighting Hawks
RedHawks
vikings
opinion
Headlines
Port: Polling data suggests Trump leads Clinton in North Dakota, but neither are above 50 percent
Forum editorial: Bison win at Iowa a big deal
Steve Stark cartoon: Comrades in Harms
Letters: The fat and lazy depend on oil, coal
McFeely: Wentz fans make trip to Chicago to see their guy
More Topics
editorials
jack zaleski
letters
matthew von pinnon
columnists
Mike McFeely
Rob Port
SheSays
Headlines
Is stevia sweet or not for your health?
Lucky to have the chance to be ungrateful
Granddaughter sacrifices too much as caregiver
MODE founder credits 'smart hustling,' team for success
North Dakota native goes viral after fixing 'bad' Girls' Life magazine cover
More Topics
family
Helpful hint
health
fashion
SheSays columns
Home
variety
Headlines
Scotch draws today's headlines / Sept. 21, 2016
You don't need to be an expert to pair wine with food
House call grooming could be less stressful for cat
Simplified French onion soup recipe is perfect for home cooks
Neil Young releases anti-Dakota Access Pipeline song 'Indian Givers'
More Topics
arts
events
entertainment
music
columns
Food
faith
business
Headlines
Poss Custom Cabinets celebrates 30 years in business
Report shows GDP growth in North Dakota metro areas
Wall Street ends flat as banks gain
Biotechnology, public-private research discussed at international ag conference in Fargo
Moorhead Kmart to close by year's end
More Topics
What is that
money
economy
Restaurants
inside business
retail
briefs
milestones
Headlines
Births (Sept. 21, 2016)
Births (Sept. 20, 2016)
Births (Sept. 16, 2016)
Births (Sept. 15, 2016)
Births (Sept. 14, 2016)
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
open houses
showers
weddings
obituaries
Headlines
Thomas L. Kempel
Phillip Thompson
Madelyn J. Midstokke
Orene (Gilbertson) Sjolander
John J. Tankersley
weather
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Scotch draws today's headlines / Sept. 21, 2016
By
Scotch
Today at 12:28 a.m.
Recommended for you
Gordon hits grand slam as Royals rout Twins
Farmers, scientists seek common ground on going green
Twins' Sano makes return from injury
Recommended for you
Gordon hits grand slam as Royals rout Twins
Farmers, scientists seek common ground on going green
Twins' Sano makes return from injury
Explore related topics:
variety
scotch
cartoons
Advertisement