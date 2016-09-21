Now that man, Jim Cline of Plymouth, Minn., but formerly of Davenport, N.D., writes about it:

"A Milwaukee cousin of mine found postcards originally mailed to me in the early 1940s," Jim writes. "I had been orphaned in 1940 and lived with my grandfather Elling Ulness in Davenport at that that time.

"My cousin tried to re-mail the cards to me in Plymouth, but the wrapper fell apart and the postcards were found on the floor of the Milwaukee post office. I'm happy the clerks there rewrapped the cards and sent them, once again, to Davenport.

"But no one remembers a 5-year-old kid 70 years later, so the postmistress in Davenport really had only Elling's name on the postcards to help her. So she sought your help and you wrote a column (Neighbors).

"Then things began happening.

"My brother, who lives in Battle Lake, Minn., reads The Forum and he contacted me. And a retired cousin, an ex-Fargoan, who travels in the South in a mobile home most of the year, also read the column and contacted me.

"I drove to Davenport and met with the assistant postmistress. She gave me the cards and we talked.

"As I told her my story," Jim writes, "she guessed there was still one lady in Davenport who went back to the early '40s. She called the lady (a Mrs. Gerdes, I believe) and in 10 minutes (Davenport is not that big) she was at the post office and we were playing 'Who do you remember that I knew?' We had great fun stimulating each other's memories."

Jim thinks "Neighbors" is a good name for this column. "While my Norwegian family is now scattered across the U.S., you and The Forum help us maintain the feeling of belonging, of still being neighbors," he says.

"Today, there's not much I enjoy more than reading old, old newspapers, especially the columns announcing who had a birthday or who was released from the hospital. It's not that I knew them; it's that someone was paying attention.

"The Internet has ruined the art of interpersonal communication," Jim says. "Few of today's young people will have interesting letters or cards to read in their dotage.

"Thanks for adding to my collection."

Hey, you and all you Forum readers are welcome, Jim.

