As a lazy dad, I beg you to reconsider cargo shorts

You have likely heard that these versatile, utilitarian garments are in danger of passing into darkest of our society's dark places: The Dungeon of Bad Taste. Numerous media outlets, with varying degrees of awareness in just how serious a subject this is, have picked up the debate.

On the one hand, you have people who assume that cargo shorts have overstayed their welcome. On the other hand, you have those who believe that the reliability and utility of cargo shorts should keep them in the realm of good taste.

Me, I think cargo shorts can be taken a step further: They should be canonized along with blue jeans, sneakers and the t-shirt as an indispensable and highly regarded thread in our cultural fabric. We could tear them down, yes, but we could also build something better in their place.

Consider the journey we've had so far with cargo shorts at our side:

When you saw your kid leave their cheap fast-food toy on the table and you made the quick mental calculation between having to haul it with you and leaving it there, what made you look like a dang genius when you pulled it out during a tantrum three hours later?

Cargo shorts.

When that long car ride to grandma's house yielded three handfuls of dirty wet wipes, a couple half-eaten granola bars and a crayon broken off in a Nintendo DS headphone port, what made loadout a breeze upon arrival?

Cargo shorts.

When money was tight and your wardrobe relied for years on a carefully curated collection of seasonally appropriate, neutral-colored bottoms paired with t-shirts depicting awesome bands/Star Wars characters/internet-sourced witticisms, what provided the best overall value?

Cargo shorts.

When you finally got the baby down for a nap and your beloved pulled up in the driveway a full hour early and you needed to quickly cover up the fact that you'd been using your 10 minutes of quiet time to binge hard on Snickers miniatures, who came through in a pinch?

Cargo shorts.

When you were having a fire in the backyard and your worth as a human depended on your ability to carry a bag of marshmallows, three Hershey bars, a pack of graham crackers, four Summit Sagas and bug spray — all in one trip — what got you through the patio door?

Cargo shorts.

Am I aware that they are, in all likelihood, ugly? Yes.

Is it fair that men, like myself, who have very little to whine about, can command this inordinate amount of attention for what boils down to a few simple wardrobe updates? No. Not at all.

But my cargos and me, man. We've been together through so much. Carried each other, joined at the hip, and they've made my voyage into fatherhood so much easier.

And so I ask: Instead of banishing them, what if we made them better? What if they conformed to — nay, transcended — our notions of fashion?

Perhaps our human journey could begin anew. Just think how much baggage we could bring along with us.

Kris Kerzman is audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications and father to 6-year-old Edith and 1-year-old Anton.