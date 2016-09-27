Tosca is being trained by Karen Pitsenbarger of Moorhead for the Canine Companions for Independence program. David Samson / The Forum

Karen Pitsenbarger gives an "up" command to Tosca as part of her traing for the Canine Companions for Independence program. David Samson / The Forum

MOORHEAD — Karen Pitsenbarger has had Tosca since she was a puppy. The sleek black Lab, who's training to be a Canine Companions for Independence service dog, has grown up and learned 30 basic commands under the Moorhead woman's careful supervision. Wherever Pitsenbarger goes, Tosca goes with.

But in just a few months, they'll have to say goodbye. Pitsenbarger is a volunteer "puppy raiser" for the organization, which provides well-trained service dogs to qualifying applicants free of charge. CCI dogs are paired with adults and children with blindness, hearing impairments, mobility issues and more.

"They don't look back when they're 'handed off,' they just go on to their new home," she says. "But they don't forget us."

When asked if it's difficult to hand over the leash, Pitsenbarger, who's raised three CCI dogs prior to Tosca, tears up.

"It's awful," she admits. "It's awful. But I look at it this way: She's not my dog. She belongs to Canine Companions for Independence. Yes, it's difficult, but my goodness, if you can be a part of making somebody's life easier, it's worth it."

Pitsenbarger, 73, first heard about the program from a high school student in Puyallup, Wash., who was doing it as her senior project. She was intrigued, so she looked into it. After filling out an application and making it through the vetting process, which includes a phone interview and a home study, she was approved.

She received her first puppy in 2007, right after she returned to Moorhead from Phoenix.

"I got home at 9:30 in the morning, and I had a puppy at 3:30 in the afternoon," she says.

CCI breeds its own dogs, within 90 miles of its headquarters in Santa Rosa, Calif. All the dogs are Labs, retrievers or a mix. Mothers are "retired" after a maximum of five litters. They then become the pet of the breeder, a puppy raiser or someone else on the lengthy waiting list.

"We have a list longer than will ever be filled of people who want to adopt the dogs," Pitsenbarger says, Tosca waiting patiently by her feet in a coffee shop. "It's a very well-trained dog at that point."

Pitsenbarger isn't sure what type of service dog Tosca will become after she brings her back to California. She'll have an additional six months of advanced training there to determine what type of work she's best suited for, though Pitsenbarger thinks she'd be a good hearing dog.

While they're still together, however, both Pitsenbarger and Tosca serve as advocates for the organization. Tosca carries personalized "trading cards" and little pamphlets in her CCI cape, and the two helped Fargo mom Nicole Watkins and her autistic son, Chandler, warm up to the idea of a service dog.

Volunteer puppy raisers like Pitsenbarger make the free-of-charge program possible because they're responsible for the dogs' expenses while they're under their care. Pitsenbarger says she's fortunate that her veterinarian agreed to "sponsor" her CCI dogs, covering their vet expenses.

"To me, one of the most important things about the program is that we give our dogs free of charge," she says. "It can take up to two years to receive a dog, so I always say to people, if they're at all interested, put in an application."

For more information

Website: www.cci.org

Email: info@cci.org

Phone: (800) 572-BARK (2275)