Nicole Watkins looks at a photobook featuring her son's service dog, Gweneth, at their home in Fargo. David Samson / The Forum

Nicole Watkins watches her son Chandler brush his service dog, Gweneth, at their home in Fargo. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO — Nicole Watkins was a little skeptical about getting a service dog for her autistic son. After all, he didn't really like dogs. But she agreed when Karen Pitsenbarger , a "puppy raiser" for Canine Companions for Independence, offered to do a "trial visit" with the dog she was training at the time, Nora.

Watkins says Chandler did surprisingly well with the visit. He was calm, said "puppy" and sat next to Nora.

"I was speechless," the 39-year-old Fargo mom says. "He'd never done that before. Then I started seriously considering it."

After applying and interviewing in Ohio, Watkins, her older son, Luke, and Chandler traveled to California for 10 days of "team training" and to determine which dog would be best suited for Chandler and his needs.

That's where they first met black Lab Gweneth.

"We knew she was coming home with us," Watkins says. "Chandler really gravitated toward her because of her calm demeanor. There were some bigger, bouncier Labs there. He was not a fan of those guys."

In the five years since, Gwen has helped now-13-year-old Chandler make great strides in his development. She helps calm his anxiety, redirect his focus, give him confidence and more.

"Gweneth is a 'skilled companion dog,' " Watkins says. "She helps with his anxiety and with becoming more self-sufficient and independent. He does a lot of chores related to her. It's hard to get him to want to do chores, so giving him some responsibility is good. She's been amazing for that."

Gwen's a big help when they're out shopping or running errands together, too. She helps keep Chandler, who has a tendency to wander away, near his mother, she can open the doors at the mall by pushing the handicap buttons with her nose, and she can even pick up Watkins' keys if she drops them.

Watkins, who works as a family consultant for Family Voices of North Dakota, says having a service dog like Gwen makes going out in public a more positive experience for her and her family.

"I think it really increases people's patience — store clerks and people in the community that we run into," she says. "They're more understanding, which makes it easier for Chandler, makes it easier for me."

Gwen's impact on her family has "gone far beyond" what she expected. She'd been trying for a year to get her 9-year-old son, who has ADHD, to read a book. Nothing worked. Then one day, she said, "Why don't you go read to the dog?"

"I wasn't really being serious," she says, "but he sat next to her and read twice as long as he was supposed to."

Gwen gets a lot of love and attention in return for everything she does for Watkins, her husband, John, and their blended family. She gets plenty of play time, too.

"When she's not working and she's not wearing her vest, she gets to be a regular dog," Watkins says. "She gets to play with my other boys, and they love it."