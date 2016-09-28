Anything but chardonnay? Think again

Some wine drinkers have an "ABC" attitude -- anything but chardonnay. Ron Smith says that's misguided. Pixabay / Special to The Forum

I recently hosted a chardonnay tasting party with tasters who mostly preferred red wines. Overall, we found them quite enjoyable.

The three wines we tasted were from different parts of the globe: Italy, South Africa and Sonoma, Calif. Each one was distinct in aroma, mouthfeel and aftertaste.

After "conditioning" the taste buds with a little Champagne, we started with the Pomino Benefizio Riserva, 2012 vintage, from Italy's Tuscany region. In 1878, Pomino was awarded the Gold Medal at the Paris Exposition for high quality.

Grown at an elevation of about 2,900 feet, the relatively warm sunshiny days and cooler nights seem to lock in the flavors of fruit. Apples? Pears? We couldn't come to a unanimous decision, but we all liked the full body and crisply delicious minerality this tasting gave us. The alcohol content was 13 percent.

Our next chardonnay came from the Babylonstoren vineyards of South Africa and, like the previous bottle, was a 2012 vintage. This wine had a more noticeable aroma, and very distinct flavor that we all enjoyed.

The aftertastes lingered a little longer than the previous, and one of the tasters detected a slight effervescence. This dry, full-bodied white is matured for 12 months in new 300-liter French oak barrels. A tangy citrus fruit softened by undertones of vanilla and a nutty complexity characterizes it.

This wine bottle had some unique graphics on the label. The Babylonstoren logo consists of a pipe (representing the farmer), flower (representing the garden) and bird (representing nature). It also had what number this bottle was in the production of this vintage, which I don't think is a bad idea, if it doesn't contribute significantly to the cost.

One of the more than 400 wineries in Sonoma County, Calif., the Viansa Sonoma 2013 Carneros was our third chardonnay tasting for the event. This and Viansa Sonoma's other "Signature Series" wines are designed to be shared with food, friends and family, which we obviously did.

This wine had a more concentrated flavor profile where our amateurish noses could identify some of the fruits, which were peach or nectarine and melon impacts on our palates. Definitely a good wine for meals of late summer vegetables with sweet corn, peppers and squash. This one had the highest alcohol level of the three, at 15 percent.

One of my tasters suggested another chardonnay — one from Australia — as a comparison with these three exceptional wines. I pulled a Yellow Tail chardonnay out of my wine cellar and put it to the testers for comments. It, too, was liked and was distinctly different in taste the previous chardonnay wines.

This proves to me that a wine varietal can vary in taste impacts depending on where the grape is grown and how it is processed.

Chardonnay is one of the most planted varietals in in the world because of its adaptability to a wide variety of growing conditions that is unequaled across the wine grape growing regions of the world.

For someone to say they "hate chardonnay" wine has to be based on the one or two they have tasted. With the unlimited terroirs this grape can be grown in, some, like these three we tasted, should be able to please someone's "ABC"—anything but chardonnay—palate!

Ron Smith, a retired NDSU Extension horticulturist, writes weekly about his love of wine and its history. Readers can reach him at tuftruck1@gmail.com.