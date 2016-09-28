Judy Smith, left, of Fargo, recently welcomed Al and Di Baker of England to the Fargo-Moorhead area by giving them a tour of sites in the region. Judy and Al were penpals when Judy attended Agassiz Junior High School in Fargo, but lost touch in 1971. Submitted photo.

Back in 2010, Judy Smith, Fargo, was looking through The Forum when she saw an item headlined "Where are you?" and there was her name—actually, her maiden name, Judy Brett.

It was from a woman in England who was trying to track down Judy Brett, because this woman's father and Judy had written each other when Judy was attending Agassiz Junior High School in Fargo. They lost touch with each other in 1971 when both got married and became busy with their new lives.

"I often wondered what had happened to him," Judy writes Neighbors, "and I guess he was wondering the same thing."

But now this man, Al Baker, of Sittingbourne, England, was about to celebrate his 60th birthday, and his daughter Helen wanted to get him back in touch with his pen-pal from years ago as a birthday surprise.

"I was told she tried Facebook, but I am not on Facebook," Judy says. Helen tried other sources, too, but nothing turned up. "Then Helen decided to try the local paper, The Forum, and she hit the jackpot," Judy says. And so, after almost 40 years, she made contact with Al.

"I sent a DVD of the sites of Fargo and a letter for Helen to give him on his birthday; we started emailing shortly after," she says."It turns out Al and his wife Di have been to the States quite a few times over the years, and they were planning another trip on a national park tour in June; could we meet?"

They sure could. And last June 30, they did, when Al and Di flew into Fargo.

Judy, along with her son Jesse ("our tour guide," Judy says), her daughter Jenny and son-in-law showed them the Fargo sites they thought would interest them: the visitors center, North Dakota State University, the Fargodome, Lindenwood Park, Island Park, the house in which Judy grew up, the schools she attended.

The Bakers were big fans of the movie "Fargo," so Di had her picture taken with the wood chipper from it.

"We also made a stop at Gompf Displays so Al could pick up 3-by-5-foot flags of North Dakota and Minnesota," Judy says. "He has different flags he flies over his garage (I think) and he changes them every once in awhile."

Judy and her family also took the Bakers to Minnesota to see Itasca State Park and the Mississippi River headwaters; Bemidji, to see the statues of Paul Bunyan and his blue ox Babe; to Frazee to see the turkey statue; to Phelps Mill; to Fergus Falls to see the giant otter statue; to Pelican Rapids to see the pelican statue; and to the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.

"But all good things must come to an end," Judy laments, referring to the day the Bakers flew home.

"Unfortunately," she writes, "my husband Doug never got to meet them, because he passed away unexpectedly in 2011. I think he would have enjoyed their company as much as we did.

"From the time they stepped off the plane, it was as if we had known each other forever. We all had a good time, with lots of laughs.

"We found their country has about the same problems we have."

One more thing Judy learned: The Bakers can't get grape jelly in England.

"I was going to send them some as a Christmas present," she says, "but then I found the jelly, which cost me $6, would cost $63 to ship!"

