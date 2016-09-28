How to roast a pumpkin

The Red River Market Festival will also include a pumpkin patch. Thinkstock / The Forum

Pumpkin flesh can be used in soups or smoothies. Here's how to prepare it from a fresh pumpkin picked up at the farmers market or a pumpkin patch.

• Heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Cut a small piece off one side of pumpkin so it won't roll around when laid on its side. Cut off the stem and bottom, then set back up on one end.

• Using a cleaver or large knife, split the pumpkin in half. Scoop out the seeds and fiber with a large metal spoon or ice cream scoop. Cut the fibers with kitchen shears if necessary. Reserve seeds for another use, if desired.

• Sprinkle the flesh with kosher salt and lay the halves, flesh side down, on a parchment paper-lined half-sheet pan. Roast until a paring knife can be easily inserted and removed from the pumpkin, 30 to 45 minutes. Test in several places to ensure doneness.

• Remove the pan to a cooling rack and cool the pumpkin for 1 hour.

• Using a large spoon, remove the roasted flesh of the pumpkin from the skin to the bowl of a food processor. Process until the flesh is smooth, 3 to 4 minutes.

• Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.

Source: Alton Brown, The Food Network