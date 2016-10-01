Lend A Hand (Oct. 1, 2016)

Lend A Hand, Fargo, is a Dakota Medical Foundation program that offers matching funds to support fundraising efforts for people experiencing a medical crisis in Cass and Clay counties. To learn more or to donate online, visit www.dmflendahand.org . One hundred percent of gifts are distributed.

Current fundraising efforts include: Vicki Hoover, Yvonne Ohnstad, Melissa Berg, Renae Hanson, Craig Aldrich and Shane Engel. Upcoming events include:

• Vicki Hoover, Fargo, silent auction, bake sale and dinner will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the AMVETS, 1001 1st Ave. S., Fargo; online gifts may be made to the Lend A Hand fund benefiting Hoover at www.dmflendahand.org, cash and checks payable to Vicki Hoover Benefit Fund may be directed to any Gate City Bank location or mailed to Gate City Bank, 500 2nd Ave. N., Fargo, ND 58102.

• Renae Hanson, Hawley, Minn., spaghetti supper and silent auction will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Hawley (Minn.) Lutheran Church, 510 8th St.; online gifts can be made to the Lend A Hand fund benefiting Hanson at www.dmflendahand.org; cash and checks payable to Renae Hanson Benefit Fund may be directed to Bell Bank, PO Box 688, Hawley, MN 56549.

• Craig Aldrich, Fargo, benefit dinner, bake sale, raffle, silent auction benefit will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Bowler, 2630 University Drive, Fargo; online gifts can be made to the Lend A Hand fund benefiting Aldrich at www.dmflendahand.org; cash and checks payable to Craig Aldrich Benefit Fund may be directed to Gate City Bank, 1501 University Drive S., Fargo, ND 58103.