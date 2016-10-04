Love it or hate it, the pumpkin spice latte is here to stay

FARGO — There doesn't seem to be much middle ground with the pumpkin spice latte. But, love it or hate it, it's here for the season.

Much to the chagrin of its haters, it started popping up on coffee shop menus nearly a month before the official first day of fall.

The Starbucks pumpkin spice latte has long been considered THE pumpkin spice latte, so Features/Business Editor Sherri Richards and I decided to see how it compared to four others. We picked up drinks from a mix of local, regional and national coffee shops and started sippin'.

We spread out our taste-testing so we wouldn't get pumpkin spiced out and ordered them as is, meaning with whole or 2 percent milk and no substitutions. The calorie counts drop significantly if you request nonfat milk and no whip.

Our ranking, in order from best to worst:

Pumpkin Pie Latte, Caribou

Caribou's pumpkin pie latte (pretty much the same thing as a pumpkin spice latte) was our clear favorite because it smelled and tasted most like pumpkin spice/pumpkin pie, and it wasn't overly sweet. Sherri called it "a bit more savory." $5.36 (with tax) for a medium. 450 calories.

Pumpkin Spice Latte, Beans Coffee Bar

The Beans and Moxie "PSLs" were neck-and-neck. I gave Beans' a slight edge over Moxie's, Sherri did the opposite. The "spice" was more evident than the "pumpkin" in both. $4.92 (with tax) for a medium. Nutrition information not available.

Pumpkin Spice Latte, Moxie Java

We agreed that Moxie's pumpkin spice latte was not as creamy as Caribou's pumpkin pie latte, but it still had great flavor. $4.94 (with tax). Nutrition information not available.

Pumpkin Spice Latte, McDonald's

The McDonald's version tasted a little more "pre-made" than the others, but it wasn't bad. Sherri called its flavor "mellow." $3.19 (with tax) for a medium. 340 calories.

Pumpkin Spice Latte, Starbucks

Surprisingly, we were really disappointed in the Starbucks PSL. We even gave it a second chance, thinking we might've gotten a bad one. It was OK, but mild, and we could barely taste the pumpkin. "I seriously thought it was a vanilla latte at first sip," Sherri said. $5.29 (with tax) for a grande (medium). 310 calories.

#PumpkinEverything

Anthony Bourdain recently said he'd like to see the pumpkin spice craze "drowned in its own blood." Unfortunately for the snarky celebrity chef, that doesn't seem likely anytime soon.

Each year, new pumpkin spice products show up in the aisles, some delicious, some questionable, some downright ridiculous.

Scrolling through "pumpkin spice" search results, here's what I can tell you: You can buy #PumpkinEverything.

Candles (so many candles), coffee, tea, cider, milk, eggnog, creamer, cereal, granola, frozen waffles, pancake mix, protein bars, protein powder, candy (including candy corn), cupcakes, cookies, doughnuts, muffins, English muffins, bread, bagels, cream cheese, Twinkies, Jell-O, frosting ... I'm running out of breath.

Here's a sampling of the new and noteworthy (I'm not saying that's a good thing):

For your lips: Burt's Bee's Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm. Now you can taste pumpkin spice all day long, without the calories!

For your closet: A "You had me at pumpkin spice" muscle tank, appropriately modeled by a redhead (pumpkin spice hair color is a thing, too).

For your desk: An "If loving pumpkin spice is wrong, I don't wanna be right" mug, which you can use to brew your pumpkin spice K-cups, naturally.

For a gross-out: Sprout Pumpkin Spice Pouches. I can think of 101 better ways to eat your veggies than consuming a pumpkin spice-flavored gel.

For Halloween: Pumpkin spice costumes for women and girls. Half "mod '60s girl," half pumpkin. I'd like to see a DIY "pumpkin spice girl" costume instead.

For a laugh: "Will Shortz Presents Pumpkin-Spice Sudoku." I — what? I don't get it.

— Meredith Holt