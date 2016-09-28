Fargo Fantastic Film Festival

The Fargo Film Festival in March may be a bigger event, but this weekend's Fargo Fantastic Film Festival is, well, pretty fantastic. Or at least fantasy-filled. The 14th installment of the event, which kicks off Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 1, presents an eclectic collection of sci-fi, fantasy, horror and adventure thrillers. This year's highlights include a Friday night screening of "The Weresquito: Nazi Hunter," followed by a Q&A with Minneapolis filmmaker Christopher Mihm. Saturday night features the finished cut of the documentary "Madd Frank Presents Madd Frank," a cinematic ode to Fargo's spooky movie purveyor of the 1980s and '90s. The film shows at 7:05 p.m., followed by a Q&A with the film's director, Mike Bredon, and his not-so-scary subject. Tickets range from $3 to $20. For more information and a full schedule go to www.valleycon.com/filmfest.

Animal Collective

Baltimore-founded Animal Collective doesn't take the easy route. While the group embraces pop harmonies, it eschews pop formulas and traditional instrumentation. The band opts for synthesizers where many would plug in a guitar and arrives at the intersection of experimental and psychedelic. The group takes the stage Sunday night, Oct. 2, at the Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave. N., Fargo. Music starts at 7:30. Tickets are $29.50, plus fees. www.jadepresents.com or (866) 300-8300.

John Edward

With Halloween coming up, it's tempting to consider communicating with the dead some kind of hocus pocus. For John Edward, it's serious business. The self-proclaimed psychic has made a living marketing his paranormal powers through a number of books and most notably the TV show "Crossing Over with John Edward." He'll attempt to reach the other side when he appears at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1080 28th Ave. S., Thursday, Sept. 28. From 7 to 9 p.m., Edward will attempt to read members of the audience as well as take questions. No audio, video or photography at this event, and alcohol will not be served. Tickets are $150 or $225 for VIP. www.etix.com.