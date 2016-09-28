Search
    Events scare up a fun time in Fargo: 3 things to do this weekend

    By John Lamb Today at 7:12 p.m.
    Madd Frank (Delray Dvoracek) at the Fargo Theatre's Mighty Wurlitzer. Special to The Forum.1 / 3
    The experimental pop group Animal Collective plays the Sanctuary events Center on Sunday, Oct. 2. Tom Andrew / Special to The Forum2 / 3
    Psychic medium John Edward brings his paranormal activities to the Courtyard by Marriott tonight. Special to The Forum3 / 3

    With October starting Saturday, it's time to scare up some fun events around town with a mix of spooky movies, paranormal activities and psychedelic music.

    Fargo Fantastic Film Festival

    The Fargo Film Festival in March may be a bigger event, but this weekend's Fargo Fantastic Film Festival is, well, pretty fantastic. Or at least fantasy-filled. The 14th installment of the event, which kicks off Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 1, presents an eclectic collection of sci-fi, fantasy, horror and adventure thrillers. This year's highlights include a Friday night screening of "The Weresquito: Nazi Hunter," followed by a Q&A with Minneapolis filmmaker Christopher Mihm. Saturday night features the finished cut of the documentary "Madd Frank Presents Madd Frank," a cinematic ode to Fargo's spooky movie purveyor of the 1980s and '90s. The film shows at 7:05 p.m., followed by a Q&A with the film's director, Mike Bredon, and his not-so-scary subject. Tickets range from $3 to $20. For more information and a full schedule go to www.valleycon.com/filmfest.

    The experimental pop group Animal Collective plays the Sanctuary events Center on Sunday, Oct. 2. Tom Andrew photo

    Animal Collective

    Baltimore-founded Animal Collective doesn't take the easy route. While the group embraces pop harmonies, it eschews pop formulas and traditional instrumentation. The band opts for synthesizers where many would plug in a guitar and arrives at the intersection of experimental and psychedelic. The group takes the stage Sunday night, Oct. 2, at the Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave. N., Fargo. Music starts at 7:30. Tickets are $29.50, plus fees. www.jadepresents.com or (866) 300-8300.

    Psychic medium John Edward brings his paranormal activities to the Courtyard by Marriott tonight. Special to The Forum

    John Edward

    With Halloween coming up, it's tempting to consider communicating with the dead some kind of hocus pocus. For John Edward, it's serious business. The self-proclaimed psychic has made a living marketing his paranormal powers through a number of books and most notably the TV show "Crossing Over with John Edward." He'll attempt to reach the other side when he appears at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1080 28th Ave. S., Thursday, Sept. 28. From 7 to 9 p.m., Edward will attempt to read members of the audience as well as take questions. No audio, video or photography at this event, and alcohol will not be served. Tickets are $150 or $225 for VIP. www.etix.com.

