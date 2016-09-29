The skinny on the organized closet

The clothes in your closet should fit both your size and the season. Pixabay / Special to The Forum

I have been having conversations this week with people who are transitioning their summer clothes to their fall and winter wardrobe. I love this time of year. Life is more interesting when you have seasons to work with. Gone are my maxi dresses and in are my jeans and ponchos.

Not only do we have the seasons of clothes that fill our closets, we also have the different sizes. So the question becomes, what to do with the clothes that are too small but we don't want to part with?

You know those clothes. The skinny jeans you wiggled into once for a party and have not been able to zip since. That skirt that you bought two sizes smaller with the hopes of losing that last 10 pounds and being able to wear it. Or that shirt that you wore in college that was your all-time favorite.

What do we do with these clothes that are whispering to us, begging to be worn again? I say take a look at the emotion that they invoke.

I see the clothes that are too small and I want to go and eat a cookie. That is not the attitude I need in order to fit back into those jeans. Looking at them day in and day out becomes counterproductive in my quest to fit into them.

Here is my rule of thumb: if you are more than two sizes away from your ideal size, remove those clothes from the closet. I moved mine downstairs where I had room in another closet. This made me stop looking wistfully at them every morning.

Another idea I like is to box them up and put a goal date on them. Put the goal date on your calendar and start to take action.

Don't set unrealistic goals. That is not going to be motivating. You will give up on day two if it is set too high and, if you are like me, go eat a cookie. A good goal is to lose one to two pounds a week. Keep that in mind when setting your date for your clothes.

What about those clothes that are too big now that you have lost weight? Get them out. Get them out as fast as you grow out of them. If they are a reminder of how far you have come, keep one or two items. But if you are storing them for the "someday" you gain the weight back, that is the wrong attitude. Box up those clothes, run to your favorite donation center and feel great!

Ideally you want a closet that has clothes that are the perfect fit and the perfect season. Work through your clothes and pull out the ones that do not fit. If you are not quite ready to part ways with them, start boxing them up with a "wear by" date on them.

Really take a good look at each item. My closet has very few wool items in it. No matter what the size, wool and I are not friends. Start working your way through your clothes until you are left with the ones that fit and bring you joy for the season.

Ms. Simplicity, also known as Melissa Schmalenberger is a professional organizer based out of Fargo and author of "Organizing in Simplicity: Kitchens." Email her at melissa@mssimplicity.com.