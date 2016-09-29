Jon Offut works on a blown glass in his Fargo studio. Michael RT Photography/ special to The Forum

Woodturner Dale Cook in his Fargo studio. Michael RT Photography / Special to The Forum

Metalworker Karman Rheault constructs a sculpture at her rural Moorhead studio. Michael RT Photography/ special to The Forum

Printmaker Eric A. Johnson at the PEARS Studio in North Dakota State University’s Renaissance Hall. Michael RT Photography/ special to The Forum

Painter Karen Bakke in her Fargo studio. Michael RT Photography/special to The Forum

Brad Bachmeier throws a bowl in his fargo studio. Michael RT Photography/ special to The Forum

FARGO—The first weekend of October may seem like the time to close up the windows and prepare for winter. Area artists know it's a time to open their doors wide and invite in the public.

This weekend's annual Fargo-Moorhead Visual Artists Studio Crawl, Oct. 1-2, features about 50 artists at 39 stops in the metro area, as well as locations just outside of town.

Every Studio Crawl sees a mix of veterans and newcomers. While Marjorie Schlossman is known for her large, abstract paintings and her downtown art chapel which displays them, her actual workplace on Main Avenue near University Drive, is a revelation worth the stop.

Also new to this year's tour are painters Cheryl Cassman and Ashley Kunz and ceramic tile artist Bracken Rourke.

Studio Crawl staples like Jon Offutt—who helped start the FMVA and its signature event over a decade ago—will be back at work. Offutt's glass-blowing studio is a favorite spot as he demonstrates and explains the process while creating a piece of colorful art.

Another longtime participant, Karman Rheault's Snowfire Studio, is worth the drive. Set in an old barn on her farmstead north of Moorhead, the sculptor shows off her skills in cutting, bending and welding metal into colorful 3-D art. Ceramicist Brad Bachmeier will be back making pots and bowls at his south Fargo location.

If you like seeing raw material turned in art, check out woodturners like Ron Williams and Dale Cook give lumber a spin. Or see Barry Kutzer carve up some timber in his space.

For more traditional 2-D works, visit the painting studios of Karen Bakke, Emily Williams-Wheeler, Ellen Jean Diederich, Eric Syvertson or Grady Carlson. See the printmaking process at work with Amanda Heidt rolling out the prints at the Plains Art Museum, or Eric A. Johnson and Kent Kapplinger at North Dakota State University's Renaissance Hall.

Some spots host two or more artists. Painter Zhimin Guan and photographer Tim Lamey both have studios at 11 8th St. S., Fargo. The Spirit Room Art Studios houses 25 spaces, with painters McCal Joy Johnson and printmakers Annette DuBord and Cameron Peterson opening the doors to their print studio. And Roberts Street Studio has a number of visionary artists at work.

Artists won't just be displaying their work, but in many cases will show visitors how they produce them. Stepping inside a studio isn't just checking out a showroom, it's a peek behind the curtains, allowing you to get a taste for the creative process.

Many artists will also have work for sale, so you can walk away with a memento of your visit.

If you go

What: FMVA Studio Crawl

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2

Where: 39 stops in the metro area, as well as stops near Kragnes and Felton, Minn.

Online: https://fmva.org/studio-crawl

More art

If you're looking to add more visual art to your weekend, check out these options:

• Painter Jennie Ward opens a show of new work at Ecce Gallery in Fargo. The show, which runs through Oct. 30, opens with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

• The ceramic artist collective Cone Pack holds a dish market at BernBaum's in Fargo. From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, the regional artists will sell handmade bagel plates and soup bowls. Artists include Chris Boedigheimer, Guillermo Guardia, Catie Miller, Sam Norman, Helen Otterson, Kelli Sinner, Brooke Stewart, Don Miller and Jen Nelson.

• Show your Studio Crawl Brochure to get free admission to the Plains Art Museum, the Rourke Art Gallery + Museum and the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County.