Some of you remember the movie star James "Jimmy" Cagney. Well, here's a story about him from Lance Johnson.

Lance, owner of the Johnson Organ Co., Moorhead, and who often plays the organ at the Fargo Theatre, once did maintenance work on the famed Mighty Wurlitzer organ in Radio City Music Hall, New York. It was there that a friend told this story to Lance, who sent it on to Neighbors.

One night the Music Hall held what it called "The Night of 100 Stars," featuring Hollywood's biggest stars of the time in one big show.

Cagney was one of those invited. But he was getting up in years, had physical problems and was confined to a wheelchair.

So the people putting on the show placed him in the basement, with the idea that when his name was called, someone would bring him up and push him on stage.

Good plan. Except that the person in charge forgot about him, and he was found in the basement after the show was over.

"It went down as one of the most embarrassing moments in Music Hall history," Lance writes.

Cagney died in 1986.

Helpful woman

Let's switch now to a former local resident: a woman who, wherever she lives, reaches out to help and encourage people.

Marilynn Moe and her husband, Darrel, now live in Rochester, Minn., but Marilynn used to live in Fargo and, before that, in Calvin, N.D., where she grew up, and in Grafton, N.D.

She's multitalented, having taught piano, sold real estate and written many poems and books. And she's a mom and grandmom.

Now Lynn Carlson, formerly of Fargo and now of Bismarck, writes Neighbors that the June issue of Guideposts magazine included an article about Marilynn.

"The article talks about how Marilynn has become a one-woman welcoming committee at the assisted living community where she and Darrel are living," Lynn says, "and how she practically single-handedly made it into a more welcoming, friendly and connected community.

"The article tells about the many things Marilynn does to involve residents and to help get folks acquainted with each other," he says. "She even gives tours to prospective residents. In fact, she won the Spirit of Aging Award, a statewide recognition for her efforts."

Marilynn is a graduate of Fargo Oak Grove High School and Concordia College, where she majored in home economics and education. She also attended the old Concordia Conservatory of Music, Fargo.

Many of her books focus on biblical teachings and she has helped many young women grow in their Christian faith.

And she's continuing to minister in Rochester, Lynn points out.

Way to go, Marilynn!

