Here's the sad story of 'Whiskey' Anderson

They came from all over to work on area farms. And then they were gone.

These were the hired men who John Pierce recalls; the seasonal workers on his family's farm between Page and Buffalo, N.D.

John, of Concordia College's office of advancement for 47 years, sent Neighbors his memories of seasonal workers.

And then his longtime Cobber friend Ellis Holmen added a note about the hired man known only as "Whiskey."

Here and gone

Many of the hired men John 's family hired were found at Martha Olsson's Employment Service in Fargo.

"They typically would work very hard — and dependably — for two to three weeks during the 'rush' of the planting or harvest season, then would return to wherever they lived to whatever they did," John says. "They'd be with us for two or three years in a row, then they were gone.

"Some of them had no transportation.

"I sometimes wonder where they went and what became of them," John says.

They basically were good guys, with good hearts — God's children, like all of us."

Which brings Neighbors to Ellis and his sad story about Whiskey.

His story

Ellis, a 1964 graduate of Concordia who has lived in Bloomington, Minn., since 1969, says he got this story from a Horace, N.D., woman at the Horace Senior Citizen Center last summer.

She told him nobody around Horace knew this man by any other name than "Whiskey" Anderson.

Whiskey was a hired man on the Alfred Johnson farm near Horace in the 1920-1930 era.

Then, while working for the Johnsons, Whiskey died.

Not knowing where he was from or if he had a family, the Johnsons kindly took it upon themselves to arrange for his burial in the local Lutheran cemetery. But their request to do so was rejected because Whiskey was a known alcoholic. However, the officials in charge of the Clemenson Cemetery southwest of Horace said it was all right to bury him there.

Ellis says there is some conjecture that Whiskey was buried outside a fence that surrounded the cemetery.

That fence no longer exists, however, so today Whiskey's headstone appears to be in the cemetery proper.

But even though he worked for the Johnson family and lived on their farm, nobody ever learned his given first name.

So today, the name you see on his headstone is Whiskey Anderson.

If you have an item of interest for this column, mail it to Neighbors, The Forum, Box 2020, Fargo, ND 58107, fax it to (701) 241-5487 or email blind@forumcomm.com.