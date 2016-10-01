Hinz to speak at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church

MOORHEAD—Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1000 14th St. S., Moorhead, will host "Living a Full, Free and Faithful Life in Exile" with speaker the Rev. Fred Hinz at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and a patriotic hymn sing will be held at 10 a.m. There is no cost to attend, but donations are requested.