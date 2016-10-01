Hinz to speak at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
MOORHEAD—Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1000 14th St. S., Moorhead, will host "Living a Full, Free and Faithful Life in Exile" with speaker the Rev. Fred Hinz at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and a patriotic hymn sing will be held at 10 a.m. There is no cost to attend, but donations are requested.
Hinz, public policy advocate for Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod North and South Districts of Minnesota, will give a presentation titled "Beyond Trump and Hillary: Understanding the Underlying Issue Driving the Chaos in Our Public Life." This event is open to all ages.
For more information, call (218) 233-7569.