Interfaith textual study slated for Oct. 5

FARGO—An interfaith textual study focusing on scriptures from different religions, including Hinduism, Buddhism, Judaism, Christianity, Islam, the Baha'i Faith and Native American Spirituality, will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Center for Interfaith Projects, 1201 13th Ave. N., Fargo.

Each session focuses on a theme, such as creation, and texts from different faiths on that theme. Books are provided. For more information, contact David B. Myers at (701) 388-7368.