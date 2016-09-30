Reader has surprise peanut plant growing in flower bed

A reader from Casselton, N.D., wasn't sure what this volunteer plant was in her flower bed. Don Kinzler believes it's a peanut plant. Special to The Forum

Q. The plant in the attached photo came up in my flower bed voluntarily. It's about 2 feet tall. The leaves close at night and when it is warm. It has not flowered. Can you identify it for me?—Ellen Sterner, Casselton, N.D.

A. I did a double-take when I looked at the photo. The plant has the appearance of a legume, which is the pea and bean family. I had to do some research to see if my hunch was correct, because I haven't seen one of these for quite some time.

I believe your volunteer plant is a peanut plant. Any chance a squirrel or bird might have dropped or buried a peanut from a bird seed mix or other feed? The leaves look like peanut foliage, and the other clue you gave was the leaves closing at night. The paired leaves of peanut plants fold up at night.

Peanuts generally require too long a growing season for our area, which is why they're grown down South instead of here. But if you leave your plant as long as possible and protect it from frost, maybe you'll get peanuts. Please keep us posted. If anyone else is growing peanuts, I'd love to hear your story.

Q. The main trunk of our linden has split into three branches. What should be done? Also, our Norway maple has dead branches. One is the main trunk. Should it be pruned?—Sandra Larsen

A. If the linden has three main branches instead of a central leader, prune two of them so that the central one remains taller than the other two. That one will become the leader. Keep the two side branches pruned back over the next several years, so they're always shorter than the leader.

The dead branches of the Norway maple should be pruned out. First make sure they are definitely dead by scratching the outer bark of the branch or twigs. Live branches have a thin layer of green directly below the outer grayish bark. If there isn't a green layer, the branch is dead. Also if the twigs snap when you bend them instead of being pliable, the branches are probably dead.

Dead wood should be removed whenever it's discovered. Even though one is the main trunk, it serves no purpose to leave it if it's dead. Hopefully of the closest branches can take over as the central leader.

Q. There are many tree seedlings that are sprouting in our front lawn. What can a person use to kill them?—Don Jelinek, Fargo

A. There are two types of little tree sprouts that arise in lawns. Some grow from seeds that drop down from trees. These can usually be killed by applying lawn weed killer containing 2,4-D. Other little trees arise from root sprouts that pop up in the lawn and are still attached below ground to the parent tree. This is common with Canada Red Cherry and poplar trees. These are trickier because if herbicides are applied, theoretically they could travel into the root system and damage the parent tree. That leaves mowing, cutting off or spot-burning, none of which are permanent fixes.

So the first step in deciding control is to know whether the little trees are from seeds or from root sprouts attached to the parent tree.

Q. Can roses be trimmed in fall?—John Grady, Alexandria, Minn.

A. Tender roses that require covering for winter protection can be pruned to make the job of mulching or covering easier. Hardy roses are best left unpruned in fall. Wait until next spring to remove dead canes or shorten overgrown branches.

Q. Is there something I can do to prevent winterburn and winter dieback on my evergreens?—Jane Mandel, Bismarck, N.D.

A. Evergreens can be sheltered from desiccating winter winds and winter sunburn by shielding them with burlap screens or wraps, when feasible. It's important to keep evergreens well-hydrated during autumn so the foliage develops a proper waxy coating that helps prevent winter burn. If rainfall is lacking, water weekly during fall until soil freezes.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.