CROP Hunger Walk slated for Sunday, Oct. 2

MOORHEAD—First Congregational United Church of Christ, 406 8th St. S., will host a CROP Hunger Walk at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Registration begins at 1 p.m.

CROP Hunger Walks raise money for local and world hunger relief, providing immediate relief and long-term development projects. Nationally, there are about 1,300 walks per year, with 116,000 walkers raising $12 million.

Last year's Fargo-Moorhead CROP Hunger Walk featured 15 local faith communities and collected $8,000.

The Heather and Thistle Bagpipers will start this year's walk, and the Red River Radio Amateurs will shepherd walkers over the 10K, 5K and ceremonial routes.

Three-fourths of the money raised is put to use around the world through Church World Service, a cooperative ministry of 35 Protestant, Anglican and Orthodox denominations. One-fourth of the money stays in the Fargo-Moorhead community and is disbursed to Churches United For Homeless, Dorothy Day House, Emergency Food Pantry, Great Plains Food Bank, New Life Center, Salvation Army and the YWCA Shelter.

All are welcome to participate in Sunday's walk. For more information, visit www.crophungerwalk.org/fargond.