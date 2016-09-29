A crowd at the Rourke Art Gallery Museum's annual Midwestern Exhibition gathers to hear guest juror, Plains Art Museum Director Andy Maus, talk about the work in June. Photo courtesy of the Rourke Art Gallery Museum

Not a free-for-all in a wild-in-the-streets sense, but rather where it really matters—the wallet.

The Plains Art Museum in Fargo and the Rourke Art Gallery Museum in Moorhead recently announced they will do away with admissions on July 1, 2017.

Leaders from both organizations say the move benefits visitors, each institution and the community as a whole.

"A free museum is one of the best gifts we can give and reinforces that the museum is owned by the community," said Andy Maus, director and CEO of the Plains.

"I think it's going to be great for both organizations and it's going to be great for the town," seconded Peter Schultz, development coordinator for the Rourke.

While foregoing a revenue source in daily admissions may look like a loss in ledgers, the organizations say the real gain will be getting more people in to take advantage of each museum's programming.

The Plains makes less than 1 percent of its total revenue from the door, while the Rourke makes less than 2 percent of its total revenue from admissions.

"We don't want one person to feel like they can't come in because it costs $5," Schultz said. "We want these spaces to be open to the community."

"It's not a gimmick. It's a concrete thing," Maus said.

Addition by subtraction

The organizations are following the lead taken by some bigger museums.

In 2013, the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Neb., switched to general free admission after charging $8 for the past two decades, which brought in as much as $200,000, or up to 4 percent, of its total revenues. In making its decision, the museum noted that up to 40 percent of visitors came during a two-hour window Saturday mornings when the museum was free. The move showed immediate dividends when visitation increased 25 percent every year following the change. In 2012, the last full calendar year with admission, there were 142,612 visitors. In 2015, the first full calendar year with no admission, 179,416 guests visited Joslyn.

Arts journalist Daniel Grant touted the success of the Joslyn and the Dallas Museum of Art—which also dropped admission in 2013—as examples in a piece he wrote for the conservative publication The Weekly Standard in June called "Let Our Museums be Free."

The American Alliance of Museums reported that 37 percent of museums were free all the time or had suggested admissions in 2012.

The Plains and the Rourke are both starting campaigns to increase membership and donations; the Plains has a goal of 100 new supporters and the Rourke 50.

"This decision was not really based on money in any capacity," Schultz said. "We wanted this to be governed by an ethos rather than the economics. I think in the long run the economics are going to play out in our favor both in terms of exposure, in terms of audience and in terms of impact, and that's what we want these museums to be doing."

Schultz and Maus said the impact could be fairly big.

"This whole region could benefit from this," said Maus, referring to the Fargo-Moorhead area as the "cultural center" between western Montana and Minneapolis.

"Growth is only sustainable if we're investing in quality of life," Maus said, citing studies that say cultural entities add to the desirability of where people choose to live. "The Plains can be a piece of the puzzle."

"How cool would it be to think of Fargo-Moorhead as one of the first metropolitan areas in the midwest to go basically free art for all across all major institutions," schultz said. "That's exactly the kind of thing that enlivens communities and generates interest in the arts and gets people excited about living here."

Reassembling the museum scene

Another puzzle the Plains and the Rourke are assembling is one of their own histories.

Maus and Schultz say the organizations are moving forward on future collaborations, with each planning shows to honor what would be the 80th birthday of Fritz Scholder in October 2017. The Breckenridge, Minn., native was a significant post-modern artist when he died in 2005. The Rourke has 29 Scholder pieces in its permanent collection, while the Plains has nine, one now being displayed as part of the Plains' 40th anniversary show.

James O'Rourke, who co-founded both the Rourke and Plains was largely responsible for the acquisitions of Scholder, who was a friend. After Rourke resigned as director of the Plains—which was then in the current Rourke Art Museum—in 1987, he held a grudge against the institution. O'Rourke died in 2011.

"At the end of the day, that hatchet has to be buried for the good of Jim's overall vision. In this sense, the art has to come first," Schultz said. "Would Jim have liked a partnership with the Plains? I don't think he would have considered it. We think that this focus on art and great art experiences brought to the community is something that would have resonated with him and he'd approve of, absolutely."

While the two organizations may collaborate, Schultz says they will not merge.

Viewing art by the numbers

Plains Art Museum

Visitors - 50,000

Admission - $7.50 for adults, $5 for seniors and educators and is free for students and youth

Annual admissions - $10,022

Total revenue - $1,670,954

Percentage of revenue from admissions - .59

Rourke Art Gallery Museum

Visitors - 1,600

Admission - $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students and youth

Annual admissions - $4,188

Total revenue - $261,096

Percentage of revenue from admissions - less than 1.6