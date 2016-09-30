Science, Religion and Lunch seminars set

FARGO — Four Science, Religion and Lunch seminars are scheduled for September at North Dakota State University.

The ongoing seminars are free, informal, open to the public and dedicated to controversial issues in science and religion. Each presentation starts at noon, and speakers are limited to 40 minutes to ensure 20 minutes for discussion.

The schedule is:

• Tuesday, Oct. 4 in the Badlands room of the Memorial Union, John Helgeland will present a review of Marcus Borg's "The God We Never Knew."

• Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the Badlands room of the Memorial Union, Dave Gaboury will present "One Nation Under God—Limiting Religious Freedom."

• Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the Badlands room of the Memorial Union, Bob Pickle will present "Conditional vs. Innate Immortality: What the Bible Teaches About Death and Hell."

• Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the Badlands room of the Memorial Union, Lydia Tackett will present "Earth's Primordial Soup: How Volcanoes and Bacterial Waste Led to Life as We Know It."

For more information, contact Davis Cope at (701) 293-7188 or davis_cope@msn.com.