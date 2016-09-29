Movie review: 'Kicks' questions violence, pride and manhood

FARGO—Brandon is a 15-year-old with his eyes on a pair of vintage Nike Air Jordans. Really though, he's aiming higher. The teenager wants to rise above the mean streets of Richmond, Calif.

"Sometimes I wish I had a spaceship, just hang out in space where it's quiet and no one could (mess) with me."

Brandon's (Jahking Guillory) hopeful voiceover opens and sets the tone for the tense urban drama "Kicks." The film, co-produced by Fargoans Jeff Schlossman and Erik Rommesmo, opens at the Fargo Theatre Friday, Sept. 30.

Filmmaker Justin Tipping makes an impressive debut with his first feature film and brings audiences down to the streets and, more importantly, inside the homes of those in troubled Bay Area neighborhoods. Mixing scenes that are down and gritty with dream-like shots, Tipping shows that things aren't always as they seem in cities the rest of the country only sees on the news.

Brandon laments being smaller than and overlooked and underappreciated by others. Though he's set apart with long, curly hair and feminine facial features, he really wants to be noticed where it counts among his peers—for his footwear.

He breaks his bank to buy his coveted shoes from a hustler selling them from the back of his van, warning the youngster they'll cost him his life. The investment works, Brandon immediately has a voice among his friends and gets the attention of a girl.

But what the streets give, the streets take back, and within a day Brandon is stripped of his treasured "Kicks"—and his pride—by a group of young men, led by the frightening Flaco (Kofi Siriboe). The jumping leaves Brandon hurt and embarrassed as it is recorded by Flaco's gang and posted to YouTube.

The final blow comes when Brandon tells his friends, the smooth Rico (Christopher Meyer) and the big, bragging Albert (Christopher Jordan Wallace, son of the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G.), who asks Brandon if he at least landed a punch.

Brandon has always been a runner, not a fighter, and the challenge of manhood is thrown down. Brandon picks up the gauntlet and brings Rico and Albert on his quest to reclaim his prized sneakers. His obsession leads him down a dark path and straight into Oakland where he seeks help from his hardened cousin Marlon (Mahershala Ali), the most mature character in the movie, but not always offering sage advice.

That's one of the intriguing hooks of "Kicks," so many of the characters are multi-sided. Marlon quietly cares for his ailing grandmother while telling Brandon of the drug-related murder he committed to get thrown in jail as a way to warn his younger cousin. This is the same guy who keeps a loaded pistol on the bed with his baby. Likewise we see that Flaco stole Brandon's Air Jordans for his own little son. Their scenes together make you reconsider how monstrous he could be until dear-old-dad buckled junior in for a drive-by shooting. Even Brandon shows a darker side during the tense climax.

Tipping and cinematographer Michael Ragen balance the intensity and violence with the dreamlike appearance of Brandon's quasi-guardian/avenging angel, a fully suited and faceless astronaut. Still, so much of the movie is in slow-motion, you wonder if the 80-minute run time would come in closer to a clean hour of actual footage. Likewise, Tipping also finds symmetry on the soundtrack, using rap for the street scenes and a Brian Reitzell (touring member of the band Air) atmospheric score.

Tipping makes the most of his limited resources and relatively unknown cast, delivering a feature film that stands tall even with a small budget.

"Kicks"

3 stars out of 4

THEATER: Fargo Theatre

RATING: R for violence, drug/alcohol use, language and sexual content

TIME: 80 minutes