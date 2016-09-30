In the end, I have to give WDAY the benefit of the doubt and assume its editor was napping the day this piece slipped through. After all, this reads like an advertisement for our state's only abortion clinic than an actual news story, and I'm sure that wasn't the intention.

But for those of us working hard to help change hearts and minds on the issue of abortion, it was a stab to the chest.

As a journalist myself, I know, despite public perception, that thoughtful, fair, ethical reporters still exist. But articles like this one give our profession a bad name.

To be clear, columns and editorials, by design, are expected to lean in a certain direction. But for news stories to earn their label, they must be told straight.

If the Kiwanis Club were to ask a local news source to put a call-out for more volunteers for their annual pancake feed, that's one thing. But pancakes aren't controversial. Abortion, which is, certainly doesn't need the media to serve as its megaphone.

As one who regularly prays at our state's only abortion facility downtown Fargo, I can attest that the clinic has plenty of volunteers to handle client-escorting. Their recent social media efforts have it covered, along with regular training and the donning of new "pro-choice escort" vests to make themselves more obvious.

But they're not the only volunteers showing up there each week. We sidewalk advocates also come, to pray and offer life-giving alternatives, and discourage stressed souls from a life of regret.

Increasingly, these pro-choice "helpers" have taken to blocking us physically and verbally from reaching the women with these safe, loving options.

I understand the Red River Women's Clinic sees itself as a business, and finds those who come with prayers and brochures a disruption to their bottom line. But keep in mind the nature of this particular business — it profits from the annihilation of small humans and lying to women, telling them the violent parting of their children from their womb is a good "choice."

That's why the WDAY story is troubling. Even if covertly, it helps perpetuate a destructive act.

Since balance was missed then, let me offer some levity now.

The article also mentions the 40 Days for Life prayer campaign. The reporter briefly described the efforts as a chance for "pro-life protestors to visit clinics around the country to express why they are against abortion."

Not exactly. The 40 Days for Life initiative, while a national and even international effort, is above all local. Its main goal isn't "pro-life protestors" visiting clinics nationally, but the mobilization of locals to peacefully pray for an end to abortion.

Those involved are gratefully accepting volunteers here: 40daysforlifend.com.

I'd be remiss in not mentioning our local pregnancy help centers, like FirstChoice Clinic, The Perry Center and St. Gianna's Maternity Home. Each has need of volunteers.

There's been a lot of spin, both locally and nationally, about what we sidewalk prayer advocates do, and why. Women like Georgette, an advocate for the Silent No More campaign, speak best to this.

Silent No More comprises post-abortive women and men who regret their abortion and share their stories of heartache. At this year's 40 Days for Life national launch at the Capitol, Georgette said she didn't feel right about having an abortion at age 16, but since it was legal, she figured it must be OK.

The abortion turned out to be painful, both physically and emotionally, she said, and when the nurse walked by after the procedure holding a small tray, Georgette cried out, "Is that my baby?" To which the nurse simply replied, "Everything is going to be fine, Honey."

But instead, the abortion tormented Georgette, and now, having healed with the help of her faith and friends who've been there, she's passionate about preventing others the same agony.

Women like Georgette are the mouthpieces for the babies and quiet, wounded women, pointing to the truth of what abortion really is and does. "Abortion isn't empowering to women, or anyone," she concluded. "It's exploitative, and that's why I'm silent no more."

At the same event, Tina Whittington from Students for Life of America noted that millennials account for the biggest demographic wanting abortion banned after 20 weeks. "Our prayers are working," she said. "We are the pro-life generation!"

A friend of mine will be speaking on behalf of Silent No More at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at Civic Center Park, Fargo. Representatives from 40 Days for Life national traveling through the country by bus for the first time this year, also will be there promoting life.

Stop by to hear what this campaign is really about. By joining the effort to pray for an end to abortion, you'll also discover the joy of being part of a community that affirms life at all stages of its development.

Roxane B. Salonen is a freelance writer who lives in Fargo with her husband and five children. If you have a story of faith to share with her, email roxanebsalonen@gmail.com.