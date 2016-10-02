Here's how to refinish your old wood furniture

This custom bathroom vanity was made from reclaimed douglas fir and 4-by-4 timbers in a dark walnut finish. Grain Designs / Special to The Forum

Grain Designs shop is located in Davenport, N.D. The showroom can be found in Fargo. Grain Designs / Special to The Forum

FARGO — Instead of kicking unwanted furniture from your home to the curb, what if you could repurpose that furniture and give it new life? There are a variety of ways to recycle worn-out furniture. From reupholstering fabric to painting, sanding and staining there are plenty of easy options to bring new life to old possessions.

If you aren't ready to commit your time to the craft, you can hire someone to do it or you can buy pieces that already have a history.

Grain Designs, a company that uses reclaimed materials for building, was established in 2012 by Blain Mikkonen and Grant Koenig. Aside from specializing in reclaimed materials, they know a thing or two about refinishing wood.

The pair graduated from North Dakota State University with architecture degrees and have a mutual love of design and wood crafting. The result is a successful business that caters to individuals who aren't looking for just any old piece of furniture.

"When we started the business, we didn't have tools. We borrowed tools from Blain's farm," Koenig says.

With any new project you should start where you are and use what you have, whether that be tools or wood, he says.

Koenig has a few other tips for people looking to refinish their first piece:

• Start small. Koenig says to start with a stool or end table so you know what the process entails. "It's also important to figure out whether this is something you enjoy before investing a lot of money," he says.

• Safety first. "Always wear gloves, goggles and a mask," Koenig says. "And work in a well-ventilated area. If you are using stripper and you get it on yourself or the floor it can burn, so a space with cement floors is best."

• Play around with tools. If you've never picked up a tool, Koenig says to start with the basics. "You could use just a sheet of sandpaper and sand the entire thing by hand, if you wanted," he says.

• Pick an easy wood. "Anything that is a solid wood, you're in the clear," Koenig says. "The easiest woods to refinish are solid and soft, like pine and fir."

• Mix and match. "We do a lot of staining," Koenig says. "There are a lot of different looks you can achieve by mixing different stains."

• Don't get caught up in brand names. As far as liking specific brand products, Koenig says that the Grain Designs team uses any brand product that's equivalent to Menards. "Anything that's available at a standard hardware store is just fine," Koenig says.

• Know your options. For finishing a piece with a clear coat, Grain Designs says there are many options, and polyurethane is one. "A water base is usually easier to use," Koenig says. "If you use oil base, you'll want better ventilation and you'll want to use a mask." Koenig says you can also try less traditional options like linseed oil or beeswax paste, which will protect against water marks, but they aren't necessarily durable.

• Have fun. Koenig says if you are new the process of refinishing, you have to be OK with it turning out badly. "The process is what makes it fun," Koenig says. "Have fun. It's the only way you are going to know whether you like doing this or not. And, if it turns out badly, it can be a conversation starter, but if it turns out good ... it will be a piece that becomes part of your life, in your home."

• And, lastly, just do it. "If you are hesitant, just try it," Koenig says. "It's worth a shot. We wouldn't be here today if we didn't at least give it a go."

Steps for refinishing a table

1. Start by sanding the entire table to remove all of the existing stain. If you are using an electric sander be careful to not gouge the surface of the table. Use 100-grit sandpaper for the initial sanding job and then move up to 150-grit. Do a final pass using a 220-grit to smooth out the grain and give it a "like-new" finish.

2. Use tack cloth to clean the sand dust off of the table.

3. Apply desired stain liberally using a brush and going with the grain of the wood. Allow the stain to soak for a few minutes and then wipe away the excess. The longer you soak the wood in stain, the darker the finished product.

4. Apply at least two coats of stain, and sand using a 220-grit paper. Clean with tack cloth between coats. Staining causes wood fibers to swell as they soak up the stain; this is the reason for sanding between coats.

5. After the final coat of stain has dried, apply polyurethane according to the manufacturer's instructions. Let the table dry for at least 24-hours before use.