Surprise of son has mom seeing blue

Back at the end of 2013, at our 14-week high-risk ultrasound, they were able to tell us we were having a boy.

The tears I cried weren't happy ones so much as they were of shock, confusion and grieving the loss of a daughter all over again.

Little Miss was a miracle in so many ways, and the fact she was a girl on the Kleppen side of the family was one of them. They were boys and had been for generations. When we found out Harlynn would also be a girl, and lightning did in fact strike twice, we were thrilled.

It was obvious at that point Brent and I were created to be parents of girls.

When Harlynn died and I ended up pregnant again, every single wives' tale pointed to our baby once again being female.

The ultrasound told a different story.

I never grew up with brothers. Most parents I knew with boys were given more than a run for their money. Their lives were full of chaos, crashes and emergency room visits. Each time I spoke with my sister (a mother of two young boys) on the phone, I'd pray a prayer of thanks I had a daughter.

The thought of having to talk to a son about puberty and keeping his hands out of his pants made my stomach flop.

It was hard enough to be pregnant again after losing Harlynn and to process being pregnant with a little boy on top of that nearly did me in.

Here we are, almost three years after that ultrasound appointment. That day, I couldn't imagine my life with a boy.

Today, I can't imagine my life without him.

Little Man is completely different from Little Miss in mannerisms, behavior, interests and so much more. Initially, I thought those differences would be hurdles for me in parenting him, but now I see they're not in the way of anything.

Little Man is my charmer. His job at church on Sundays is to run around giving hugs to anyone he can wrap his little arms around. His curiosity and no-fear approach keep me run ragged, but his desire to be all places and do all things is nothing if not inspiring.

He is determined, but considerate. He is thoughtful, but driven. He is all boy, but he is all sweetheart.

In his 2½ years, he has overcome tremendous obstacles. He was born five weeks early to save his life. He was born with a severe hearing loss. He spent the first several weeks of his life in a car seat bed, because he couldn't maintain his oxygen while sitting up in a regular car seat. Were it not for the Beltone-bling he wears behind his ears, you'd never know he carries a disabled status.

Our Little Man has shown me to always expect the unexpected. He's shown me perseverance pays off. He's shown me slobbery kisses can sometimes be the best kind.

He has a deep love for trucks, airplanes and his family.

He's brought so much joy and laughter into our home, and I was crazy to ever believe it would be any different.

He's shown me just how special it is to have a little boy.

Val Kleppen is a Fargo wife, mother, blogger and co-founder of Harlynn's Heart, a group that comforts families who face infant loss. Her blog can be read at mindmumbles.com.