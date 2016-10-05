New Jersey's wine industry deserves more respect

New Jersey has 51 wineries with more waiting for license approval. Pictures is Unionville Vineyard, a winery in the Unionville section of East Amwell Township in Hunterdon County, N.J. Wikipedia photo / Special to The Forum

A little Rodney Dangerfield to start off: "When I played in the sandbox, the cat kept covering me up ..." Dangerfield has many more quips too risqué for this column, but let me ask, from the following list, which state would you say gets "no respect" for its wines? North Dakota, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota or New Jersey?

None of the first four listed, simply because they get respect for the challenges they have to overcome to get a toehold in the commercial wine industry.

That leaves New Jersey as the state that typically no one thinks of when it comes to considering purchasing wine. It has the climate and good terroir for it, since it's known as "The Garden State."

Even in Woody Allen's movie "Sleeper" there is this insult: "I believe there's an intelligence to the universe, with the exception of ... New Jersey."

Having visited New Jersey several times to visit my grandparents, and living there for several years as a working adult, we learned to shrug off these superficial insults and knew that with a little looking, we could find some serious wines from the Garden State to enjoy.

It's been proven many times that when wines from less prestigious sources, like the ones listed above, are compared with ones from very prestigious sources, like California, Washington or New York, they will often come out well in evaluations in a totally blind tasting, compared to ratings when the sources are known.

Like many states in the eastern part of America, the lingering effects Prohibition had on any major development of the industry held New Jersey wines back. In 1981, that all changed when the New Jersey Farm Winery Act lifted the limitations from the Prohibition-era restrictions. Since 1981, the wineries number 51 with more waiting for license approval.

What kinds of notable wines does the Garden State produce? Competitive pinot noir and chardonnay are two examples.

Sommelier Terri Baldwin is big on New Jersey wines after a blind tasting, and decided to add them to her list of wines at Bernards Inn in Bernardsville, N.J. She believes that the palate of a true wine lover, not obsessed by price, label or where the wine is from, will judge the best without these other influences.

Market acceptance is moving along, albeit it slowly, and price seems to be an issue for what the state's wineries have to offer. It is tough to get a customer to pay $30 for a bottle of New Jersey wine when another wine will sell for $20 or less.

But the Garden State Wine Growers Association is optimistic about the wine industry, as it is the state's fastest-growing segment of agricultural enterprise.

Still pretty much the "bedroom community" for New York City, the state is increasingly populated with young, upwardly mobile millennials, who are among the biggest segment of the population supporting the wine industry.

New Jersey wine will win respect and become a legacy along the way, where jokes about the state will mostly cease. George Carlin directed attention to the state's nickname: "I say let them put it right on the license plate, 'New Jersey, the Tollbooth State.' What does it say now, the Garden State? Sure, if you're growing smokestacks."

Ron Smith, a retired NDSU Extension horticulturist, writes weekly about his love of wine and its history. Readers can reach him at tuftruck1@gmail.com.