Two Fargo coffeeshops will give out free Luke's Diner coffee Wednesday, Oct. 5, in honor of the 16th anniversary of the series premiere of "Gilmore Girls." Special to The Forum

FARGO—Get ready for a taste of Stars Hollow at two Fargo coffeeshops—"Gilmore Girls" is taking over for the day.

From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 5, fans of the hit series will finally have the opportunity to drink a cup of Luke's famous coffee from Luke's Diner—or rather, from reproductions of the iconic restaurant.

In honor of the 16th anniversary of the series premiere, more than 200 participating businesses nationwide will transform themselves into Luke's Diners with free coffee being handed out until noon.

In Fargo, The Red Raven Espresso Parlor, 916 Main Ave., and Twenty Below Coffee Co., 14 Roberts St. N., will serve up the favorite drink of Lorelai and Rory.

No other locations in North Dakota or in the region are participating, according to a list of one-day-only Luke's Diner locations listed at www.townofstarshollow.org/lukes.

In addition, official merchandise will be available for sale, including T-shirts, branded aprons and, for the first 200 customers, a free 12-ounce cup of coffee.

According to the official news release, customers should also look for a "fun surprise under their custom Gilmore Girls coffee sleeve," hinting at additional prizes during the pop-up coffee frenzy. Needless to say, fans are ecstatic.

The revival of the popular series, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," premieres on Netflix Friday, Nov. 25 at 12:01 a.m., with four 90-minute episodes.