It's easy to see the layers of a Caramel Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie. Photo: Tracy Briggs/The Forum

FARGO — Every fall, random bags of apples show up at work with Post-it notes reading, "Help yourself." As much as apple tree owners love the fruit their tree bears, sometimes there's just too much—but just the right amount to share!

But what if you run out of ways to use those apples?

I've forced all things apple-related on my family from apple bread and apple butter to applesauce and apple crisp. I've also tried my hand at making apple pie, but it never seems to taste as good as what I buy at the store — until I started making it with something commonly found in the refrigerated section at the store.

This year, instead of buying a premade pie crust or making my own I decided to make apple pie crust out of Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls with Caramel Icing.

For good measure, I added a layer of cream cheese to the pie because, well, isn't everything better with a layer of cream cheese? (I'm thinking of putting it on the tater tot casserole I make for dinner tonight. Bad idea?)

I combined a couple of recipes from Pillsbury to create this one and ended up cutting down the sugar from the recipes quite a bit to make up for the added sweetness of the caramel cinnamon rolls. With the ingredients listed, the pie has the potential to taste cloyingly sweet, but cutting the sugar was just the ticket. It tasted absolutely fabulous!

The cinnamon roll crust is easier to make than a homemade crust, but you need to watch it very closely to prevent it from burning. Repeat after me: "Foil is my friend."

Use foil on the edges of the crust to keep it from burning and cover the entire pie in foil about halfway through the bake to prevent over-browning the streusel. Watch the video above to see just how easy it is.

The pie is best eaten warmed slightly with a little vanilla ice cream. Yum, yum, yummity, yum. Not bad for a random bag of apples.

Caramel Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie

For crust

1 can of Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls with Caramel Frosting

Streusel ingredients

½ cup packed brown sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup old fashioned oats

¾ teaspoon apple pie spice (can be purchased or see recipe below)

1 stick of butter (cut into chunks)

Apple layer ingredients

3 cups thinly sliced peeled apples (about 3 medium apples)

1/3 cup sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Cream cheese layer ingredients

1 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese

2 tablespoons sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Open tube of rolls and set caramel icing aside for later use. In a greased deep dish pie pan, place cinnamon rolls and press down to flatten and manipulate into pie crust. Bake for about 10 minutes and set aside to cool.

In a small bowl, stir together streusel ingredients except butter until it looks like coarse crumbs. Set aside.

In a large bowl mix apple layer ingredients, set aside.

Mix cream cheese and sugar well. Beat in egg and vanilla and mix well. Spread cream cheese mix onto cooled cinnamon roll crust followed by the apples and the streusel. Top with chunks of butter.

Put foil on the outside edge of the pie crust to keep from burning. Bake for about 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, remove the foil from the edges, cover the entire pie with foil and bake for another 20 minutes or so until apples are tender and streusel is golden.

Let pie cool then drizzle with caramel sauce. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Apple pie spice: To make your own mini-jar, mix the following: 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon, 2 teaspoons nutmeg, 1 teaspoon cardamom and 1 teaspoon allspice.