Lawrence "Larry" Aasen was born in a log house east of Gardner, N.D., in 1922. This photo was taken in 1918 when a band from Perley, Minn., came to serenade the Aasen family. Photo from "North Dakota 100 Years Ago," by Larry Aasen.

In the early 1900s, some North Dakotans were still living in log houses like one east of Gardner in which Lawrence "Larry" Aasen was born in 1922.

Larry, who grew up in Hillsboro, N.D., and now lives in Westport, Conn., has written a book titled "North Dakota 100 Years Ago." With his permission, Neighbors gives you a chapter from it about housing years ago.

"In Roy Johnson's 'History of the Red River Valley,' " Larry wrote, "Ed Arnold, a pioneer from Portland, N.D., told how his log house was built."

"Our first house was built of elm logs with the bark peeled off," Ed said. "There was only one room, not counting the cellar.

"We drove wood in the cracks between the logs, then plastered the cracks with clay we mixed up with lime, sand and water.

"Of course, this clay would get dry and crack. But we would go over it with a clay brush and clay mixed thin, then fill up the cracks until the plaster got dry.

"The house was 16 by 20 (feet).

"We used pretty big logs on the roof. Then we put sod on the logs.

"The house was warm in the winter, but it leaked in the summer when it rained."

Back to Larry, who wrote, "Kitchen stoves burned bituminous coal or what was commonly called soft coal or briquettes. For a quick cup of coffee, North Dakotans would often burn wood chips or corn cobs. The coal was usually used for baking or other cooking that required a longer, steady fire. The soft coal came from the western part of North Dakota, which still has a large reserve of coal.

"The stoves in other rooms of the house burned anthracite or hard coal," Larry wrote. "This hard coal was probably brought in from Pennsylvania.

"Lignite was the name of another kind of coal that could burn in any stove and was usually cheaper.

"Bringing in the coal and taking out the ashes from the stoves was a task assigned to the kids."

Warming the beds

"Sleeping in houses without central heating was a problem," Larry wrote. "Toward morning, the house would get very cold because the fire in the coal stoves had died down.

"As there was no electricity in the farm houses, you could not plug in an electric blanket.

"To get a warm bed, flat irons would be warmed up on the top of the coal stove. At bedtime, the flat irons would be rolled up in a newspaper and then squeezed into a sock. If you put them in your bed about an hour before going to bed, your bed would be nice and cozy when you rolled in. "One lucky member of the family would get to have the family hot water bottle to warm the bed.

"As there was no running water in the farm houses, a water pump in or near the kitchen provided drinking water and water to wash the clothes.

"If the pump froze, we would bring in a tub of snow and melt it."

And there is a look at what are sometimes referred to as "the good old days," thanks to Larry.

