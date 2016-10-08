Search
    Away from Home: Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

    By Forum staff reports Today at 8:04 p.m.
    Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, by Ken Simms, 1,357 miles from Fargo.

    Where: Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

    When: Aug. 1

    Distance from Fargo: 1,357 miles

    Comments: Utah's five national parks are some of the most scenic in the country. Each park is unique and located fairly close together. A trip well worth taking and bring your camera!

    Ken Sims, Moorhead

    Send us your snapshots

    This is a regular feature that runs in The Forum's Travel section, where readers give us a taste of their vacation.

    Send us your best vacation photographs from this year's trip, and we'll publish the best shots.

    Email your vacation photos to variety@forumcomm.com. The resolution must be 200 dpi. Be sure to include contact information, as well as information about where and when the photo was taken, and a few comments about it.

