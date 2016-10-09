Painting cabinets is a fraction of the cost of replacing them and gives the kitchen a whole new look. Photo courtesy: Brushed Interiors.

WEST FARGO — If your home was built somewhere between 1985 and 1995, there's a good chance your kitchen is full of golden oak cabinets. These cabinets have an almost orange tone with carved, cathedral-style edging on the door front. They're as much a sign of the era as grunge music, "Saved by the Bell" and the phrase "Read my lips — no new taxes."

Though they might still be functional (and even look relatively nice), these golden oldies can make your kitchen look outdated.

The obvious solution is to get new cabinets, but that can cost several thousand dollars.

So what can you do to update the look without breaking the bank? Here are five ideas for updating your kitchen cabinets.

Painting

The most obvious solution is painting your cabinets. Ashley Bakkegard of Brushed Interiors, an interior painting business in West Fargo, says her biggest demand is from people wanting to update their cabinets.

She says the most common colors people choose are white or antique white, which is made by putting a light chocolate glaze over white paint, giving it an aged look.

"I try to see what they've done with the colors in their kitchen," she says. "White goes with everything because you can go with a warmer or cooler (hue). I've never had anyone who chooses white say they regret it later."

Bakkegard says some people, particularly men, can't believe she suggests painting over nice wood cabinets. But she says they see firsthand how much nicer and lighter the kitchen can look.

While most people choose fairly traditional looks for their cabinets — choosing to have pops of color elsewhere in the kitchen — Bakkegard says she's seen some people flirt with color for their cabinets. Gray is becoming more popular, and she says she recently worked on a house with beautiful slate blue cabinets.

"When people ask me if they should go with color for their cabinets, I say it depends on how long you'll be in the house," Bakkegard says. "If you think you'll be in your house for awhile, I'd say do what you want."

She says if you want some color but are scared to dive in head first, opt for colored cabinets for your kitchen island while keeping the rest of the kitchen cabinets neutral.

"It needs to balance out," Bakkegard says. "I'll tell people if you have dark countertops, think about lighter-painted cabinets."

Bakkegard also advises homeowners to be careful about the types of paint they choose for the kitchen, especially if they choose white. A durable paint will help keep dirt at bay. If they get marked up, she says it works to wipe the painted cabinets clean with a wet dish towel.

Keep in mind, however, there is no turning back from paint. You can scrape it off, but the wood won't look the same.

Staining

If you're not quite ready to take the plunge into paint, restaining cabinets is an option. Stains will deepen the existing color, but maintain the look of the wood grain. As golden oak cabinets age, some will turn orange.

One option is to choose a darker, more modern-looking stain such as espresso, cherry or mahogany. Like painting, staining is a much more economical option for updating cabinetry.

Bakkegard says when she priced new cabinets for her outdated kitchen a couple of years ago, the quote was about $30,000. In most cases, hiring a professional to paint or stain the existing cabinets will cost less than a tenth of that.

Change out hardware

Perhaps the easiest of the updating options is to replace door handles and pulls. Swap the outdated gold or brass plated handles to black or bronze — that small change could give kitchens a needed style boost.

Most handles and pulls can easily be removed with a screwdriver and re-installed in a few hours. If you want to go all out, remove the hinges on the cabinets as well. Pay attention to the prices of the new hardware. With prices for pulls ranging from a couple of dollars to $8 or $9 a piece, you could spend several hundred dollars for this relatively small change.

Replace door fronts

Cabinet redooring is another option for those wanting a fresh look with less expense than a full cabinet replacement. The main part of the cabinet, the cabinet box, can be left alone or possibly repainted by either the homeowner or a contractor. Then new doors are ordered to match the cabinet box.

Chris Reinicke, owner of Cabinet Refresh in Bismarck who also services the Fargo-Moorhead area, says clients who choose to just replace the doors pay 85 to 95 percent less than they would if they replace the entire cabinet.

Reinicke says replacing the door helps update the kitchen because the golden oak isn't the only thing screaming '80s and '90s — so do the cathedral-carved door fronts, which was the prevailing style. Today's trends call for more versatile shaker and flat-panel doors, Reinicke says. Plus, they are timeless and will stand the test of time.

"I used to be a home inspector," Reinicke says. "Those are the only two styles that I saw in homes from the 1890s on up."

Don't go it alone

If you have the resources and don't want to be bothered with details, you can hire a decorator and contractor to bring the kitchen into the 21st century. But people looking to save a buck or two should do their homework. Check out Pinterest for kitchen remodel ideas. Start your own Pinterest board and pin the styles and colors you like.

Bakkegard charges $60 to $70 per cabinet depending on the color or finish you choose. She says homeowners can revamp most kitchens for about $2,000.

If you do it alone, allow for plenty of time and patience to get the job done well. A little pre-planning and elbow grease could help you say goodbye to the '80s and '90s once and for all.