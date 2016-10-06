As the weather gets colder, the fun starts moving inside. A couple of plays and a concert by a Grammy-winning Christian pop band are highlights this week. The weekend also offers music fans a chance to warm up for a pair of outdoor concerts. Here are Forum staffers' top picks for what to do Thursday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 9.

'The Heir Apparent' and 'Peter and the Star Catcher'

The theater season gets into full swing this week with a pair of openings. Minnesota State University Moorhead opened its season Wednesday night, Oct. 5, with the period farce, "The Heir Apparent." Two young lovers are separated by the standards of the day (1708, Paris) until a cunning servant hatches a madcap plan, complete with cases of mistaken identity, to unite them. The laughs start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Gaede Stage, Roland Dille Center for the Arts. Tickets range from $5 to $20. https://tickets.mnstate.edu (218) 477-2271.

The backstory of Peter Pan is revealed in Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre's production of "Peter and the Star Catcher." The 2009 play reveals the story behind the eternal man-child, his love Wendy, his Lost Boys co-horts and his rival, Captain Hook. The action starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Oct. 9, and the same times starting Oct. 13, at The Stage at Island Park, 333 4th St. S., Fargo. www.fmct.org (701) 235-6778.

For King & Country

Billed by some as Australia's answer to Coldplay, the duo For King & Country brings its rich, pop sounds to the Fargo Civic Center, 207 4th St. N., Saturday night, Oct. 8. The contemporary Christian artists—brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone—made their debut in 2012, but made a big impact two years later with their sophomore disc, "Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong." While creating their own celebratory, Grammy-winning sound, they follow in the footsteps of their older siblings, Christian singer and speaker Rebecca St. James and Foster the People bassist Jacob Fink. KB and Jordan Feliz open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets from $20 to $40. www.ticketmaster.com (800) 745-3000.

Chase Rice

The weather may be a little cool as the summer concert series wraps up Friday night, Oct. 7, at Bluestem Center for the Arts, 801 50th Ave. S., Moorhead, but it will feature one of the hotter rising stars of country music. Chase Rice first gained attention as a 2010 contestant on "Survivor." Since then he's thrived, showcasing his songwriting (he was one of the five scribes to pen Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise") on his hits "How She Rolls," "Ready Set, Roll," "Gonna Wanna Tonight" and "Everybody We Know Does." Ryan Hurd and Lacy Cavalier open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $22.50 to $42.50. jadepresents.com (866) 300-8300.

Claudia Schmidt

With more than 45 years traveling coast to coast exploring folk, jazz and blues, Claudia Schmidt brings all she's learned to Rustic Oaks, 12155 3rd St. S., Moorhead, for a concert Sunday night, Oct. 9. The singer/songwriter has won fans—including Garrison Keillor, performing on "A Prairie Home Companion"—not only for her raspy alto singing voice, but also her skills on guitars and even dulcimer, on which she revives Appalachian folk music. Sunday's show is a fundraiser for Celebration of Women and their Music. After a social hour at 6 p.m., the music runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. www.celebrationpresentsclaudiaschmidt.eventbrite.com.