Nelly performs at the Scheels Arena in 2011. Forum file photo

Rap star Nelly returns to the F-M area with a show at Bluestem Center for the Arts Thursday night.

MOORHEAD—Rapper Nelly needs no introduction. He also doesn't need to do interviews to promote his concerts, like the one tonight at Bluestem Center for the Arts.

Breaking out in 2000 with "Country Grammar," Nelly followed up with a string of hits like "Ride wit Me," "Dilemma," "Shake Ya Tailfeather" and his signature tune, "Hot in Herre." With more than 20 million albums sold since his 2000 debut, he is one of the best-selling hip-hop stars.

He returns to the Fargo-Moorhead area five years after he sold out the 4,700-seat Scheels Arena. This time he doesn't have a record to tour behind. His last album, "M.O.," came out three years ago, and his last single was a cover of country singer Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man," released earlier this year.

Unfortunately, the 41-year-old rapper was most recently in the news for the wrong reason as it was revealed he owed about $2.5 million in taxes. The revelation led fans to repeatedly play "Hot in Herre" on Spotify to help the singer make money, theorizing in 402 million plays, the singer would be in the clear.

I tried to reach the superstar for an interview and was instructed he might respond to e-mail questions. He did not.

So I decided to have a conversation with him using his own words—lyrics, actually—as a response.

Hey Nelly, thanks for taking the time to talk.

Shorty, where you been?

Feels like a long time

Long, long time since I seen you (1)

Well, you last played here in 2011. Speaking of your concerts, one of your biggest songs is "Hot in Herre." If it's always hot in wherrrever you are, how come we never see you sweat?

Never let 'em see you sweat

Yeah, that's my motto (2)

Ah. Good one. You'll be playing outdoors on an October night in Minnesota. What's the coldest place you've ever played?

East Coast, I know you're shakin' right

Down South, I know you're bouncin' right

West Coast, I know you're walkin' right

Midwest, I see you swingin' right (3)

Very diplomatic answer. You're one of the best-selling hip-hop artists, but you've also ...

I ... am ... number one, no matter if you like it.

Here take it sit down and write it.

I ... am ... number one.

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, now let me ask you man.

What does it take to be number one?

Two is not a winner and three nobody remembers. (4)

Right. Sure, but as I was saying, you've also had a lot of success crossing over to the country crowd, recording with Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line and now covering Thomas Rhett. Are there similarities between rap and country music? Besides you both singing about driving around with girls in tight clothes?

Check, check. Yo, I know something you don't know.

And I've got something to tell ya.

You won't believe how many people straight doubted the flow

Most said I was a failure.

But now the same (non-believers) asking me for dough

And I'm yelling, "I can't help ya."

"But Nelly, can we get tickets for the next show?"

Hell no. What's witchyou? You for real? (5)

After news broke of your recent tax problems, fans have tried to help by streaming your music around the clock so you make royalties. "Hot in Herre" went from 52,000 streams to 269,000 streams in two days. What do you say to the fans who are trying to help?

I'm cocky on the mic, but I'm humble in real life

Taking nothing for granted, blessing everything on my life

Trying to see a new light at the top of the roof

Baby ain't not Sigel, but I speak "The Truth." (4)

On your first hit, "Country Grammar," you dropped Donald Trump's name. Should we take that as an endorsement?

You better watch who you talking about

Running your mouth like you know me

You gonna (mess) around and check

why they call me "Show Me" (4)

Whoa, Nelly. It's getting hot in here. Let's not lose our cool.

Why can't you understand anything I'm offering?

I gave you the world, but you just wanted arguing

From the time I picked you up, until the time I dropped you off again

Even flipped out on me at the mall again (1)

Dude, I'm sorry. I just wanted to go to Orange Julius, but you didn't.

I know I said some (messed) up things to you before

But you know I didn't mean it

I never meant one single word

If I could take back every word I would and more for sure

If I thought you would believe it (1)

Well, enjoy your time in town.

Sad to say I'm only in town for the night

I got like 8 hours left before my flight

Heyo, I'm trying to stay respectful and polite

Now you can tell me go to hell if you like (6)

Lyrics key

1) My Place 2) Never Let 'em See You Sweat 3) Dilemma 4) #1 5) Ride wit Me 6) Wadsyername

If you go

What: Nelly, with openers Sammy Adams and LunchMoney Lewis

When: Gates open at 5 p.m., music at 7, Thursday, Oct. 6

Where: Bluestem Center for the Arts, 801 50th Ave. S., Moorhead

Info: Tickets range from $35 to $69.50. jadepresents.com