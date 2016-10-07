Garden column readers respond from the peanut gallery

Josh Peterson was able to grow peanut plants in Gardner, N.D. This photo shows part of his 2015 harvest. Special to The Forum

Last week a reader submitted a question and photo of a mystery plant that popped up in a flower garden. We identified it as a peanut plant that was probably planted by a squirrel who found the peanut in a bird feeder or another source.

Peanut plants are rarely seen in northern regions because they generally require a longer frost-free growing season than we can provide. That's why they're grown mainly down South.

Several readers responded to our request for anyone growing peanuts in their gardens.

Josh Peterson of Gardner, N.D., wrote: "Last year I planted about 10 peanuts. I harvested them on Oct. 17. I had poor germination this year so I only have one plant this season."

Christie O'Hara of West Fargo shared: "I grow peanuts and currently have 11 plants. I pulled one last week and have a beautiful crop of peanuts. Am anxious to pull the remaining plants but will wait."

Dorine and Eric Fosaaen's email said: "We have volunteer plants growing in our potted flowers in both the front and back yard. It's very possible they're peanuts as we have an abundance of squirrels living in our neighborhood and we have seen peanut shells on the ground."

Yes, the photo looks like peanut plants among the impatiens. Thanks, readers, for letting us know about your peanut adventures.

Peanuts are a fascinating plant. A member of the pea and bean legume family, they flower normally, but then the flower sends out a stalk that bends down to the ground, penetrates the soil, and forms peanut pods underground.

Q. We planted a Honeycrisp apple tree eight years ago. We had our first crop this year and the apples are large and beautiful! Our evergreen also grew a lot, and the apple tree doesn't get enough sunlight, so we'd like to relocate it. Is it better to do that now or wait until spring? How would this affect the tree? We would hire someone to move it.—Monica Ostermann, Moorhead

A. Usually it's best to transplant fruit trees in the spring before they begin to leaf out. Fall can be successful, but there's a slightly increased risk of winter dieback of branches. You might ask the tree mover which season they've experienced best success with fruit trees.

It's possible the move could prevent the tree from fruiting the first season after transplanting as the tree puts more energy into getting re-established, instead of diverting energy to fruit production. It's better for the tree if it skips fruiting for a year to give it time to regenerate lost roots and recover from the shock of transplanting.

Immediately following the move would be a great time to do any necessary pruning. Eliminating unnecessary branches will aid in tree recovery.

Q. I've had a variety of hostas in my yard for several years. They never look as good as in some yards.

Looking on the internet I found the following advice for fertilizing three times per year: Once in very early spring with a top dressing of well-rotted manure or compost plus bone meal. A second time in late spring with a drenching of fish emulsion plus blood meal. Then a third time in midsummer with another drenching of fish emulsion and top dressing of rotted manure.

Please tell me if this is good advice, and also where one can purchase rotted manure?—Les Hazlett, Fargo

A. Many homeowners grow hosta without adding extra fertilizer if the existing soil has a normal nutrient content. If in doubt about soil fertility, soil samples can be sent to North Dakota State University or University of Minnesota soil testing lab for analysis.

The fertilizer recommendation you found is an organic, non-chemical approach to plant nutrition using materials like fish emulsion, blood and bone meal and manure. Generally, these products have a lower fertilizer analysis than chemical fertilizers, but they have the advantage of being slow-release, plus they add organic material to improve too-heavy and too-light soils.

I think it's a good idea. Stop the mid-summer fertilizer by about July 4 so hosta growth isn't over-stimulated in late summer. It's best to skip the bone meal because it's high in calcium, which our soils already contain in high abundance.

Although it's usually no longer termed "well-rotted," bags of manure are sold at garden centers in non-smelly, well-composted form. Hostas will appreciate the addition of these organic soil enhancers.

Most hosta varieties prefer shade or partial shade and most shade-loving plants also prefer slightly moist soil rich in organic material rather than the hard-packed clay soil typical of the Red River Valley. Because hosta varieties vary in their adaptability to sun or shade, you might also decide if your plants are being diminished by too much sun.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.