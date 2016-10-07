St. John's Bible exhibit, events coming to area

The Saint John's Bible Exhibition will be at the Hjemkomst Center next fall. Also, the Gethsemane Episcopal Cathedral in Fargo will host the "Gospels and Acts of Apostles" volume of the Heritage Edition of St. John's Bible for the upcoming year. Special to The Forum

MOORHEAD—The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County (HCSCC) has announced the opening of The Saint John's Bible Exhibition at the Hjemkomst Center next fall. The exhibit will run for three months, beginning in October 2017 and will feature 68 original pages from all seven volumes of The Saint John's Bible, known as the first completely handwritten and illuminated Bible commissioned by a Benedictine Abbey since the invention of the printing press.

A fundraiser to support the exhibit is scheduled from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Drekker Brewing Company. The purchase of every beer will contribute $1 to the project and artisan breads and cheese will be available for free-will donation. For more information, please call (218) 299-5511 or go online at www.hcscconline.org.

Also, the Gethsemane Episcopal Cathedral in Fargo will host the "Gospels and Acts of Apostles" volume of the Heritage Edition of St. John's Bible for the upcoming year.

The SJB Heritage Edition programming begins Tuesday, Oct. 18, with presentations by Jim Trigg, executive director of the St. John's Bible Heritage Edition Project. He will be providing information on the background and creation of the St. John's Bible at noon and 7 p.m. at Gethsemane Episcopal Cathedral, 3600 25th St. S., Fargo.

The "Gospels and Acts of Apostles" volume will first be presented to the congregation at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.