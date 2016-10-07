Is it too late for these garden tasks?

When planting fall bulbs later than advised, mulch with straw or leaves to delay soild freezing.David Samson / The Forum

My wife, Mary, recently asked if I'd remembered to plant the daffodil bulbs we purchased a month ago. To Mary I said, "I'm sure husbands rarely forget such things." To myself I said, "I better get the daffodils planted before it's too late."

"Is it too late?" is a common part of many yard and garden questions this time of year. Is it too late to seed grass? Is it too late to transplant rhubarb? Is it too late to prune apple trees?

Let's answer the questions before it's too late.

Most gardening tasks are best completed during a specific season. Sometimes there's a bit of wiggle room, but late fall gardening is less flexible because winter looms ahead. Autumn gardening often come to an abrupt halt sometime between Nov. 1 and 15 when continued freezing temperatures make the soil undiggable.

• Grass seeding. For grass to germinate and establish in the fall, a completion date of Sept. 15 is best. Alternatively, "dormant seed" in late October just before soil freeze-up. Grass seed will lay dormant and be ready for growth early next spring. Seeding between Sept. 15 and Oct. 31 is chancy. Grass will germinate and grow, but whether it establishes enough to survive winter is a gamble. I've taken the risk and won. I've also taken the risk and lost.

• Bulb planting. Tulips, daffodils, crocus and other spring-blooming bulbs are best planted in early fall so they have time to produce underground roots before the soil freezes solid. However, late planting is usually worth the risk. To optimize success, water well after planting and mulch the planting bed with 1 to 2 feet of straw or leaves. The insulation will delay the soil from freezing, giving the bulbs additional time to produce the necessary roots.

• Tree and shrub pruning. Seldom worth the risk in late fall. Plant growth is coming to a halt, which inhibits the plant's internal ability to heal pruning wounds. Open, unhealed wounds are more susceptible to winter branch dieback. Better to delay until late winter or early spring after winter's coldest weather has passed.

• Planting trees and shrubs. Fall is a great time for planting. Although no top-growth occurs, roots continue to grow outward until soil freezes solid, giving plants a head start versus delaying until next spring. Water well after planting, and if planting very late, mulch the root zone with a foot or two of leaves or straw to delay soil freezing.

• What if a planting area won't be ready but you've already bought potted plants? The best way to carry potted trees, shrubs and perennials over winter for planting next spring is to temporarily plant the pot-and-all in a flowerbed or garden before the ground freezes. Next spring dig up the potted plant and install in its permanent location. Root systems of plants are more cold-tender than the above-ground branches. That's why it's important to sink the root system down into the temperature-moderating effects found below ground level. It's best not to store potted plants in the garage in northern climates.

• Dividing perennials. September is the normal digging and dividing time for perennials like peony and bleeding heart. Iris are best divided in August/September. Should you risk it in October? Usually late-dividing of these sturdy perennials is still successful. Better to do it now than next spring, which is the wrong season for the perennials mentioned. And it's a shame to wait a whole year until next fall. Odds are probably in your favor. Water well and mulch.

• Moving or dividing rhubarb. Rhubarb can be dug and divided in either September or early spring just as new growth is peeking out of the ground. If you're deciding between late October or next spring, you might as well choose spring.

• Relocating a rose bush. Better to wait until next spring before growth begins. Planting a new rose bush in fall is fine, but disrupting an older plant is risky.

• Reworking a strawberry bed. Because strawberries are subject to winter injury, it's better to dig, separate and replant the bed next spring as growth is resuming. Late fall risk isn't worth the gamble unless there's no choice.

• Spraying the lawn for weeds. Fall is a great time to kill weeds as they're carrying materials downward to their roots for winter. Daytime temperature should be above 50 degrees at time of application. Best not to delay too long into fall, because weeds should be green and healthy-looking for best herbicide absorption.

• Rototilling or spading gardens and flower beds. Fall tilling greatly improves soil tilth and workability. It also helps expose and kill insects and disease organisms that travel below ground for winter survival. It's never too late, as long as it's accomplished before ground freezes solid.

