Peter Filichia, an acclaimed theater reviewer who was the former New York theater critic for The Star-Ledger newspaper and New Jersey TV station News 12, will attend the Friday, Oct. 7, opening night performance of FMCT's "Peter and the Starcatcher" at The Stage at Island Park, 333 4th St. S.

He writes two weekly columns for Masterwork Broadway and Kritzerland and contributes to Music Theatre International's marquee blog.

Lindsey Christman, FMCT's development director, said North Dakota is one of the few states Filichia hasn't yet made it to, but that's not the only reason he's coming.

The performance will give him a chance to see the regional premiere of "Peter and the Starcatcher," a 2009 play revealing the backstory of Peter Pan that only recently had its rights released, meaning it hasn't yet been performed much in the U.S.

The play continues with performances throughout the weekend and next weekend. For more information, visit www.fmct.org.