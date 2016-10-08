Lend A Hand (Oct. 8, 2016)

Lend A Hand, Fargo, is a Dakota Medical Foundation program that offers matching funds to support fundraising efforts for people experiencing a medical crisis in Cass and Clay counties. To learn more or to donate online, visit www.dmflendahand.org .

Current fundraising efforts include: Stuart Keller, Trupka Family, Chris Johnson, Bill Waxler, Ken Simon, Cindy Yarber, Joan Meidinger, Angela Laurie, Robert Jundt, Leo Mastel, Al Gulseth and Renae Hanson. Upcoming events include:

• Renae Hanson, Hawley, Minn., spaghetti supper and silent auction will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Hawley (Minn.) Lutheran Church, 510 8th St.; online gifts can be made to the Lend A Hand fund benefiting Hanson at www.dmflendahand.org; cash and checks payable to Renae Hanson Benefit Fund may be directed to Bell Bank, PO Box 688, Hawley, MN 56549.