Presentation Prayer Center hosts upcoming events

• Prayer Center Fundraiser Brunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Ramada Plaza and Conference Center, 1635 42nd St. S., Fargo, will feature Jacqueline A. Bussie, author of "Outlaw Christian: Finding Authentic Faith by Breaking the Rules" and director of the Forum on Faith and Life at Concordia College in Moorhead. Tickets are $30 or $240 for table of eight. Contact Sr. Shawna, (701) 237-4857, ext. 211, or presprayerctr@pbvmunion.org .

• Word and Image Exhibit, Saturday, Oct. 15 to Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the center includes framed collages, along with a booklet of accompanying poems inspired by the experiences of lay ministers. Freewill offering accepted.

• A Day of Reflection, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, will be held at the Presentation Prayer Center. Participants will practice exploring their experience of ministry through the creative use of words and images. Cost is $25.

For more information, visit www.presentationprayercenter.org.