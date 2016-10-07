Pop-up farmers market coming to Moorhead Sunday

MOORHEAD—A second pop-up farmers market of the season will take place in Moorhead this weekend.

NoMo Pop-Up Farmers Market, which sold produce, food and more one afternoon in June, will happen again 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Junkyard Brewing Co., 1416 1st Ave. N.

The all-ages market is co-sponsored by Ugly Food of the North, Junkyard and First Ave Promo, and will feature fall produce, food products, food trucks, beer and live music.

A news release announcing the event said the first NoMo market drew more than 800 attendees and generated more than $10,000 for vendors. Organizers said in the release they are now "exploring the potential for a regularly occurring farmers market in north Moorhead."

For more information, visit www.junkyardbeer.com/nomomarket.