Moorhead native to take on new Broadway role

NEW YORK CITY—A Moorhead native will soon step into a new Broadway role.

Becky Gulsvig will play disapproving girlfriend Patty in Andrew Lloyd Webber's "School of Rock—The Musical" beginning Monday, Oct. 10, according to Broadway.com. She'll replace Mamie Parris in the role.

The musical at the Winter Garden Theatre is based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black and features music from the movie and Lloyd Webber's original score.

Gulsvig, who graduated from Moorhead High School in 2000, posted to Twitter about the news on Thursday, Oct. 6.

"It has been such an awesome week ... so excited to join School of Rock!!" she wrote.

Gulsvig already has an impressive resume that includes a Broadway debut in "Hairspray" and a role in the original Broadcast cast of "Legally Blonde The Musical" before she took on the starring role of Elle Woods in the musical's first national tour.

Most recently, she performed in the first national tour of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," and also originated the role of Cinderella in off-Broadway production "Disenchanted."