Don Such of Fargo took this photo advertising the Waldorf Hotel in Fargo sometime in the 1970s at a railroad overpass north and east of Hawley, Minn. He wonders how old the sign was then and whether it is still legible today. Submitted photo.

An ad for the old Waldorf Hotel in Fargo on an underpass wall northeast of Hawley, Minn., was replaced with "Peace, Love and Harmony" when Paula Fode of Fargo took this photo in 2010 of her daughters, Kylee, left, and Camryn. Submitted photo.

Last summer, Don Such, Fargo, sent Neighbors a picture of an ad for the Waldorf Hotel in Fargo on an underpass wall northeast of Hawley, Minn. Don, who guessed the picture was taken in the 1970s, wondered about it.

Paula Fode, Fargo, promptly responded with another picture.

"I know the underpass well," Paula writes, "as it is near my sister's home. My girls Kylee and Camryn and I stopped for this photo op in 2010.

"While the advertisement (for the Waldorf, which burned down in 1951) ) is no longer there," she says, "the message replacing it is that of peace, love and harmony!'

Kylee, by the way, is now 19, and Camryn is 17 and a senior at Davies High School, Fargo.

But the bridge site didn't always have nice messages on it. Sometimes things were scrawled on it that were pretty bad.

Now here's a story of some level-headed boys who did something about that.

It comes from Beau Lofgren, Hawley, who writes that he grew up on a farmstead 3 miles north of the bridge which, he says, is a half-mile (as the crow flies) southeast of the tiny unincorporated town of Dale, Minn.

The bridge is still in use and is owned and operated by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, although, Beau says, it is in rough shape.

Decency wins out

"For as long as I've been alive (35 years)," Beau writes, "to the locals in and around the Hawley area, the bridge has been infamously known as the 'Graffiti Bridge' (because) it's been a target for kids from Hawley, Hitterdal and Lake Park to, in large part, paint obscenities and various trash talk between the towns/schools.

"My dad still lives on the farm, so whenever I make the trek out there from Hawley, I usually will go out of my way and drive through 'Graffiti Bridge' to catch up on the latest 'news.'

"Seeing the Waldorf advertisement on the bridge in that photo certainly was a treat! I've never seen 'Graffiti Bridge' free of graffiti.

As of the mid-1980s, the Waldorf ad no longer was visible. It makes me wonder when the practice of desecrating that bridge began, and why."

Beau is a Hawley boy through and through. He graduated from Hawley High School in 1999 and now is a Hawley third-grade teacher and the varsity baseball coach.

He writes that he sometimes thinks back to when his graduating class needed the usual group class picture taken somewhere for the yearbook. Sure enough, some members of the class pushed to have it taken in front of the 'Graffiti Bridge" because," he says, "our class was sort of well-known for our 'antics' versus our potential.

"Long story short, it was decided by those on the yearbook committee in our class that our picture would be taken out there.

"Well, this didn't sit well with several boys in our grade," Beau says, "so we decided to take action. The night before our class picture was supposed to be taken in front of the bridge (chock full of choice four-letter words at this point), about 10 friends and I came together and collected all the paint we could scrounge up.

"Our plan was to mix all the varieties of paint together and paint over the entire bridge.

"The color that came out was comical; I'd compare it to a very pale version of Pepto-Bismol.

"We mixed it all up into two five-gallon buckets and headed down to the bridge at about 9 p.m. (it was fully dark).

"Eight of us painted while two people stood guard about a half-mile away from the bridge both ways to signal us when any traffic was coming. If a car came, they'd flash a flashlight (this was before cell phones) so we could quickly disassemble and hide, and then when the car passed through, reassemble again to finish the job.

"That happened only twice, and after about an hour, the job was done.

"We all stood there and just laughed; it was so strange to see 'Graffiti Bridge' without graffiti, and now it had this very ugly pink color instead!

"The next day at school, we all wondered what was going to happen. Some girls on the yearbook committee came to school appalled and horrified because of the 'new and improved' bridge!

"It eventually came out who the culprits were! We all had a good laugh.

"The yearbook committee still sort of got their way. There happened to be a railroad car in town that morning that was plumb-full of graffiti, so that was where we had our class picture taken.

"In some ways, everyone got their way. The yearbook committee adjusted and went to Plan B, and our painting crew created a memory that will live in our minds forever."

Then Beau adds this: "I'm so glad to have grown up in Hawley and the surrounding area because of the countless memories and relationships made. We have a lot to be thankful for!"

