There used to be Galloping Geese all across the country

A Galloping Goose operated by the Rio Grande Southern Railroad. Travel writer Dan Leeth of the Denver Post described it as a Frankensteinish creation. From rgsmodeler.com.

You perhaps know that this column has carried many memories about the Galloping Goose, the nickname of the branch line single unit trains that ran in the region years ago.

But the Dakotas and Minnesota aren't the only states which can claim them.

"Apparently every state must have a Galloping Goose of some kind," writes Jack McDonald, Bismarck. And he sends along a story written by travel writer Dan Leeth for the Denver Post.

"The gasoline engine idles quietly as we board," Leeth wrote. "The bulk of the passengers find spots in the windowed boxcar in back. The rest of us seek seats up front in what was once a military-surplus bus body. Fedora-sporting motorman John Randall sits on the driver's seat.

'We don't have a steering wheel,' Randall points out with a laugh, 'but we do have a rearview mirror.'

"He honks the air horn, shifts into gear and lets the clutch out. Slowly, one of the strangest contrivances ever to run Colorado's narrow-gauge trails starts up the tracks.

"The vehicle is the Galloping Goose, a car-on-wheels contraption cobbled together in the 1930s. It and a half-dozen nest mates kept the Rio Grande Southern Railroad (RGS) in business during the Great Depression and beyond.

"Running from Durango to Ridgeway, the RGS served the (Colorado) mining communities of Rico, Ophir and Telluride. The railroad was the most effective way to get mail, cargo and people to those remote communities, but with the economy sputtering, the cost of running steam locomotives over the mountains often exceeded income earned.

"RGS employees in Ridgway came to the rescue. They converted an old car body into a rail-mobile sporting an auto front end and a truck bed in back. Burning cheap gasoline and needing only one person to operate, their Frankensteinish creation immediately proved profitable. Six more were soon hatched.

"Waddling down the track with engine covers flapping and horns sounding like goose toots, the machines quickly garnered their waterfowl nicknames."

Three of the Geese Leeth writes about are in the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden. Others are on display in other Colorado towns.

There's more to Leeth's story. But here you have enough to show that, as Jack points out, there used to be Galloping Geese all over. Around this region, they weren't made out of old car bodies. But they did honk like geese. And they were highly popular in the communities they served.

Adelson's station

Now, Neighbors has to correct an error in a previous column about a former popular local TV personality.

Someone had written Neighbors about sports announcer Jim Adelson, who died late last month, saying he worked for KTHI.

Wrong, Ed Fitzgerald, Fargo, writes. Jim worked for KXJB.

Thanks to Ed for pointing this out.

And Neighbors guesses there are many Jim Adelson stories out there.

