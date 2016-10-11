Horace native all in for Norwegian reality show

Jeff Johnson (left) and Richard Brummond re-create the Birkebeiners' rescue of the future king of Norway. Special to The Forum

Horace, N.D., native Jeff Johnson celebrates being in Norway for the show "Alt for Norge." Special to The Forum

Jeff Johnson (center, with glasses) and the cast of "Alt for Norge." Special to The Forum.

FARGO—Jeff Johnson doesn’t watch reality TV. He didn’t even own a television until this year.

So his participation in this season of the Norwegian reality show “Alt for Norge” is a bit of a head, err … beard-scratcher.

Johnson grew up on near the family farm in Horace, N.D., the youngest of eight children in a stoic, Scandinavian family.

For 20 years he has owned his own graphic design company, Replace Inc., in Minneapolis, where he lives with his wife and sons. But travelling 4,000-plus miles to Norway only brought him closer to his rural roots.

“One hundred percent, no,” he says when asked if he ever thought he’d be on any reality TV show. “I’m not an actor. But I’m extremely glad I’ve done this. I’m extremely grateful this show happened.”

That producers would’ve selected Johnson from the Mall of America tryouts isn’t surprising as he is naturally a colorful character. He is as heartfelt and sincere as he is offbeat and boisterous. The baby-faced and balding blond once went without shaving or trimming his face for 700 days because he had a dream he grew a beard for 700 days. He’s known for bar-hopping by canoe on Minneapolis’ lakes.

Some of his first lines on the show are profanely exuberant about being in Norway.

“It was a pretty shaking emotional deal for me.” he explains. “When you watch the show, I’m a real weeping Wendy. I’m bawling all of the time.”

Johnson, a 1992 graduate of Minnesota State University Moorhead, heard about “Alt for Norge” by another former Fargoan, Justin Jorgensen, who was on season two in 2011.

The show, which translates to “All for Norway,” has Americans of Norwegian descent competing in challenges to learn more about their Scandinavian roots. The winner gets to meet relatives who still live in Norway.

“It’s an interesting form of heritage torture, because you really want to find out more,” he says.

“Heritage torture” may seem like a severe phrase, even for Johnson, but watching the first few episodes, it’s not necessarily much of a stretch.

Contestants participate in a lutefisk dinner on the first day in country and have to learn certain words for a test. Things escalate from there. In the second episode they are asked to kiss the snout of a dead pig, something Johnson does with great fervor.

Another contest illuminated the plague’s effect on Norway, with contestants carrying costumed victims to either medieval hospitals or graveyards depending on the severity of their fictional affliction. The physical feat in particular left some exhausted and others in tears.

The 47-year-old was able to put his skiing skills to good use re-enacting the legendary 1206 Birkebeiner trek in which skiers whisked away the 2-year-old future king of Norway. Johnson got an automated baby instead of a real toddler, but he still had to sleep on the snow atop reindeer hides.

“They get more absurd from that,” Johnson says.

He can’t reveal too much about how he did on the show or conversely how long he was gone, but he said being away from his family was harder than any of the challenges.

“I would have never described myself as a homesick person,” he says. “When I was single, I lived for a year in New Zealand and I didn’t have a homesick day. But I really missed my boys and I really missed (his wife) Molly.”

Still, getting to learn more about how his ancestors lived in Norway brought him a little closer to his late father. Born in 1929, Johnson’s father, Goodwin, and his uncle, Milford, grew up speaking Norwegian and didn’t know English until they went to school in Horace.

His father would go on to work the family farm that his father, Jeff’s grandfather, started after emigrating in 1867. Jeff’s father, a combat veteran from the Korean War, later suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“My introduction to Norway was through a very vicious, hard lens,” Jeff says. “I grew up in a very Norwegian household. My family immigrated with nothing and built sod houses on the prairie and somehow didn’t die.”

During his travels in Norway, Johnson learned about the Law of Jante, the Scandinavian school of thought that may factor into what we think of typical Norse stoicism.

You’re not to think you are anything special.

You’re not to laugh at us.

You’re not to think anyone cares about you.

While those sentiments sound familiar to Johnson, that’s not what he learned from the show. His experience was more about team-building, so much so that after the show wrapped, three participants met at Johnson’s Minneapolis home for a bonfire.

(Five are from Minnesota and one from North Dakota, Joni Adahl, from Devils Lake.)

His curiosity about Norway remains and he continues learning the language. He hopes to bring his wife and sons back to Norway next summer.

“I’m more grateful for the Norwegian-ness I had. Growing up, I would not have looked at my upbringing with as grateful eye as I had before. I certainly do now. It’s been a real gift for me,” he says. “I describe myself now as a Norwegian that was born in America. When you discover how deep your roots are, your branches get really strong.”

