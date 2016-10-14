Elim Lutheran to celebrate 125th anniversary
FARGO—Elim Lutheran Church of Fargo will celebrate the 125th anniversary of its founding on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16.
An open house is planned from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a dinner and program at the Sons of Norway in Fargo. Tickets may be reserved by calling the church office (701) 232-2574.
The anniversary worship service is set for 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a brunch and presentation of a mission gift to Waters of Grace Lutheran Church of Frazee, Minn. Bishop Terry Brandt of the Eastern North Dakota Synod will officiate, along with interim pastor, the Rev. Paula V. Mehmel.
Elim is in a partnership arrangement with congregations from St. Mark's and First Sudanese Lutheran Churches who share worship and fellowship space at 321 N. 9th St.