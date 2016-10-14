Elim Lutheran to celebrate 125th anniversary

The anniversary worship service is set for 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a brunch and presentation of a mission gift to Waters of Grace Lutheran Church of Frazee, Minn. Bishop Terry Brandt of the Eastern North Dakota Synod will officiate, along with interim pastor, the Rev. Paula V. Mehmel.

Elim is in a partnership arrangement with congregations from St. Mark's and First Sudanese Lutheran Churches who share worship and fellowship space at 321 N. 9th St.